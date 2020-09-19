Dalgona Coffee Recipe at home: Dalgona coffee, which has gone viral on social media, is being well liked among coffee lovers. Dalgona coffee is derived from South Carrion Toffee. The special thing is that it takes only three things to make this coffee and it can also be made easily at home. So what is the delay, let us know how to make dalona coffee.

Ingredients for making dalona coffee-

-Two Tablespoon Coffee

-Two tablespoons sugar

-Two tablespoons hot water

Half glass cold milk

-Pieces of ice



Method of making dalona coffee-

To make Dalgona coffee, first mix coffee, hot water and sugar in a bowl and stir well with a hand blender. Keep the hand blender running until it starts to foam. Now to make coffee, put the milk in a glass and put ice cube on top of it. Now pour coffee mixer over it and serve cold-cold coffee.