It is often said that coffee is bad for your health. But a Harvard study shows that drinking coffee every day increases life expectancy.

Kassel – Coffee in the office, a quick coffee to go or a cup while sitting comfortably together: For many Germans, this is part of everyday life. But the popular hot drink has to contend with many prejudices. He is often said to be unhealthy. But a study by Harvard University found that coffee drinkers live longer.

Harvard study proves: coffee is not unhealthy

American scientists from Harvard University in Boston came to this surprising conclusion. The Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health study states that certain diseases can be avoided by regular coffee consumption. The data were published in the journal circulation published.

Three long-term studies were evaluated for the large-scale study. More than 200,000 people have been examined for decades. The researchers came to the conclusion that three to four cups of coffee a day reduce the risk of premature death from diseases.

The results of the studies show that coffee drinkers are less likely to suffer heart attacks or strokes than non-coffee drinkers. Three to five cups of coffee would prevent cardiovascular diseases. Min Ding, one of the study’s authors, suspects it’s due to anti-inflammatory compounds in coffee.

Coffee study: Three to five cups a day prevent diseases

The Harvard research team also states that coffee may reduce neurological risks. For example, people who drink coffee every day have a 30 percent lower risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. Men in particular are affected. One reason for this could be caffeine’s ability to block the adenosine receptors in the brain. However, the scientists currently have no explanation for the positive effect.

According to the study, coffee also has a positive effect on mental health: women who drink caffeinated coffee are less likely to suffer from depression. This finding is based on a study that began in 1996. Around 50,000 women took part. Women who drank four or more cups of coffee a day had a 20 percent lower rate of depression.

Daily coffee consumption: Diabetes and tinnitus can be prevented

Scientists who conducted the study continue to believe that coffee has components that can reduce the body’s cells’ resistance to insulin. Thus, coffee drinkers are less susceptible to type 2 diabetes. The substance chlorogenic acid contained in coffee therefore inhibits a glucose-forming enzyme in the small intestine.

But that’s not all: According to the results of the analysis, daily coffee consumption can also prevent tinnitus. For this purpose, a long-term study was carried out with 65,000 participating women. Test subjects who drank four to six cups of coffee a day reduced the risk of developing tinnitus by 15 percent. The study extended over 18 years. Previous studies have shown that caffeine may have a direct effect on the inner ear.

Studies show that drinking coffee is healthy

Also a study by the American College of Cardiology that the portal EurekAlert has published confirms the positive effect of coffee on health. Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day is not only associated with a lower risk of heart disease, but also with longer life. But coffee not only unfolds its potential in heart diseases. coffee should also have an impact on cancer. Studies have repeatedly linked coffee consumption to a lower risk of developing and dying from uterine and liver cancer.

Harvard study shows which way of preparing coffee is the healthiest

The team from Harvard School of Medicine and Harvard School of Public Health found in the study “Coffee, Caffeine and Health”, published in the specialist journal The New England Journal of Medicine it was published that the life-prolonging effect of coffee depends on its preparation.

According to the study, filter coffee has many positive properties. It lowers cholesterol levels, prevents liver and heart diseases and has an anti-inflammatory effect. Unfiltered variants, on the other hand, increase cholesterol levels. Everyone prepares their morning coffee differently. One ingredient makes your favorite drink particularly healthy.

A balanced diet is essential to promote good health. Certain foods are particularly conducive to a healthy lifestyle. (sli)

