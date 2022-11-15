It has happened to all of us, and it happens in many houses every day: they make an Italian or drip coffee maker in the morning, they drink two cups and the rest stays there, abandoned. No one knows what to do with that coffee, and reheating it is probably a bad idea. So, more times than we would like, it ends up going down the sink. This is probably one of the reasons for the popularity of capsule coffee machines, which can make a single cup; but we must vindicate the use of the usual coffee makers, which not only make better coffee but also do so without adding aluminum with each use.

If this problem of leftover coffee is something that happens to you frequently, you should still consider other methods of preparing it (such as the Aeropress, which produces a single cup, without capsules). But if you’re not willing to part with your Italian or your lifelong Melita, because that’s the coffee you’ve always had and will always drink, we bring you six ways to take advantage of that leftover you never know what to do with. Of course, you can make any of them with coffee made according to the recipe; but there is something that feels great about preparing a delicious recipe with a coffee that was going to go down the drain.

coffee cubes

Calling this a recipe is ambitious, so we’ll call it an idea, and that’s it. But the truth is that freezing the leftover coffee in cubes is probably the best way to take advantage of it, and especially the most realistic if you have leftover coffee on a Monday morning, with just enough time to make a tiramisu. Of course, there is not much mystery: just put the coffee in ice buckets, and in the freezer. Of course, let it cool down before putting it in, to avoid altering the temperature of the appliance. When using them, you can put them in a glass of milk to make a kind of smooth shake, or use them as you would use normal ice in a iced latte either cold brew. Or you can even get creative, mash it up, and make a slushie.

Chocolate cake and coffee with frosting of mascarpone

Flavoring coffee is not the only function of coffee in confectionery, although it may seem counterintuitive. From the moment chocolate is involved, coffee becomes an enhancer of it, and its own flavor goes to the background. The difference it makes is very considerable; proof of this is this chocolate and coffee cake with mascarpone frosting; that does not taste like coffee, and yes, a lot -but a lot- of chocolate.

Start by combining in a bowl 30 grams of cocoa powder, 100 grams of flour, four grams of baking soda, four grams of chemical yeast and four grams of salt. In another larger bowl, combine 75 ml of sunflower oil, one egg, 75 ml of kefir or yogurt, and 110 ml of coffee. Mix everything until smooth, then sift the dry ingredients over the wet ones in three batches, incorporating each one with a spatula before adding the next. Transfer the dough to a round mold greased with butter and with the bottom covered with parchment paper, and put it in an oven at 180 degrees for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Separate the edges with a spatula, take it out of the mold, remove the parchment paper and let it cool completely.

Meanwhile, prepare the frosting mixing 150 milliliters of whipping cream, 45 grams of mascarpone and 25 grams of icing sugar. Beat everything with a few rods until it forms peaks that bend, and then add a few drops of vanilla extract. Continue beating until peaks form that hold their shape. With the cold cake and the frosting done, just need to put them together, and finish the cake with some chocolate shavings. And eat it, of course.

Espresso Tonic

There is a world beyond latte: although we think of coffee as a morning drink, relaxing and having a cup, the truth is that its horizons are much broader, and one of the most surprising combinations of coffee is with tonic. If you like the gin and tonic, the espresso tonic you’re going to like it, and it’s going to become one of your favorite soft drinks, a soft drink for adults.

As its name indicates, this drink was invented to be made with highly concentrated espresso coffee, but really anyone is fine, I often prepare it with cold brew, less intense, and is just as rich. The most important thing is to use a quality tonic: there is a big difference between a can of dodgy tonic, with kilos of sugar, and a bottle of a good, aromatic and light tonic.

Doing so, of course, is not much of a mystery: a glass with ice cubes -perhaps coffee ice cubes?-, 200 ml of cold tonic and 60 ml of coffee (the equivalent of a double espresso). You can vary the amount of coffee depending on its intensity and your preference. If you add it to the glass carefully, it will sit on top of the tonic without mixing and you will get a very cool effect to serve it. Finish off with a slice of orange, which will give it a very refreshing citrus touch, and enjoy.

Coffee BBQ sauce

It’s hard to explain how good coffee works in barbecue sauce. No matter how well I put it into words, you won’t believe me until you experience it for yourself. When you mix all the ingredients, smell it, taste it, and notice that coffee note at the end, you will smile and it will all make sense. It will be one of those movie moments, when the protagonist understands everything.

The best thing is that there is no mystery: you just have to mix all the ingredients in a saucepan and heat them. Of course, there are a few: 100 grams of tomato concentrate, 120 ml of coffee (preferably one that is not too intense, a filter is ideal), 75 grams of brown sugar, 60 ml of white vinegar, 20 grams of honey cane (substitutable for normal honey), 10 ml Worcestershire sauce (Perrins), six grams of salt, three grams of ground black pepper, three grams of onion powder, three grams of garlic powder, three grams of mustard powder, and a pinch of cayenne to taste, for an extra touch of heat.

Finish with 50 ml of water, mix everything well, and put it over medium heat. Bring it to a boil, and when it boils, cook it for 25 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent the bottom from burning. Once ready, transfer to a container and let it cool completely. Due to its high vinegar and sugar content, it will last a long time in the fridge and is a very good idea to preserve it as a gift: you give me a bottle of homemade coffee barbecue sauce for Christmas, and I love you forever.

Porridge of coffee

about the porridge -porridge in Christian- is a kind of cult: those who adore it, defend it tooth and nail, and those who have never tried it never see its practitioners as weirdos. Personally, I’m not a faithful customer, but from time to time I feel like making a bowl, and one of my favorite versions is this one, in which coffee is added to the milk to give it an extra touch. The final flavor is very reminiscent of a coffee caramel, and combined with fruit it is a perfect breakfast.

If you’ve never made porridge, it’s not much of a mystery. In a saucepan, combine 50 grams of oat flakes -I usually use fine ones, the ones that are slightly crushed-, 175 ml of oat milk -can be replaced by almond milk or normal milk-, 60 ml of coffee and a pinch of salt . Mix everything, put it on medium heat and bring it to a boil, stirring from time to time. While the oatmeal is cooking, prepare the fruit that you are going to put on top: I am a big fan of bananas, but the fruits that shine the most are the slightly acid ones, such as raspberries, blueberries or kiwi.

Gradually the porridge will thicken; you decide what consistency you want; if you go too far you can always add a little more milk to adjust. When they are ready, turn off the heat and add a drizzle of honey, to taste, and if you want a few drops of vanilla extract. Mix, and it only remains to serve it. Decorate it with the fruits and whatever you want: I love toasting a few oats with some nuts in butter for five or six minutes, until they turn golden brown and the butter is toasted, it’s a delicious homemade muesli. Extra drizzle of honey, and enjoy.

Tiramisu

It was clear that tiramisu was going to be on this list. It is the dessert with coffee par excellence, known by all, and mistreated by many. A good tiramisu tastes a lot like coffee, is creamy and not excessively sweet, and melts in your mouth almost effortlessly, like the one in this recipe. In a large bowl, mix three egg yolks with 110 grams of sugar. Place the bowl on a saucepan with two fingers of boiling water -without the water touching the bowl- and beat with a few rods until the mixture doubles its volume and is very thick.

In another bowl, add 250 grams of mascarpone and beat it with a whisk until soft and peaks form. This process will be much easier if it is at room temperature, so try to take it out of the fridge 30 minutes beforehand. Now, it’s time to mix both bowls: add the cheese to the yolks and incorporate them with a spatula, making enveloping movements.

It only remains to assemble the tiramisu, easy and simple. Start by soaking four ladyfingers in the coffee mixture for five seconds or so, and place them in the bottom of a long mold. Then add half of the mascarpone mixture on top and spread evenly. Continue with four other cakes, and cover them with the rest of the mixture; cover with plastic wrap or a silicone lid and put it in the fridge for a minimum of six hours. When it is ready, all that remains is to sprinkle a good layer of cocoa powder on the surface; some grated chocolate is optional but highly recommended.