If hormonal fluctuations are taken into account, it is ideal to postpone the appointment with this drink, preferring a decaf in the early morning and postponing the espresso

Many Italians, after a night’s sleep, open their eyes and go to drink an espresso. Self For hormonal fluctuations are taken into accountthe ideal reschedule your coffee appointment at least one to two hours after waking up. Nothing serious happens, mind you, that we already have the maximum charge physiologically as soon as we get up. On the one hand, postponing the intake of caffeine, a stimulant, avoids overexciting the body and, on the other, offers the advantage of accentuating concentration and reactivity in the middle of the morning (or later).

Cortisol Caffeine interferes with cortisol secretion, increasing it. The point that, when you wake up, your hormone levels reach a peak of their own, 50 percent more than the average for the day. The concentrations then tend to drop to a minimum in the evening hours, according to a circadian fluctuation of 24 hours. See also Global warming and viruses, "more serious than half of infectious diseases"

The warning hormone This trend makes sense. The cortisol, known as the stress hormone because it is poured in greater quantities into the blood in the face of a threatening situation, the substance which is responsible for the adequate psychophysical conditions to be active. Better would hire a early morning decaf and postpone the espresso.

Caffeine and theine The same goes for the tea. Caffeine (also called theine) contained in both green and black. In a 220 milliliter cup there are about 50 milligrams, while in a coffee the figure is around 80.

The sleep hormone Assuming that there is an individual tolerance, it would be better to avoid the express in the late afternoon and in the evening. The half-life of caffeine, or the time it takes for the body to eliminate 50 percent of it, is four hours on average. Approximately 15-20 minutes after intake, the stimulating substance reaches the brain and binds to the receptors of a neurotransmitter that intervenes in the sleep cycle, adenosine. It takes its place and inhibits the desire to sleep. See also How to Treat Drug Resistant Depression

With the review of Andrea Giustina, director of the Endocrinology Unit at the San Raffaele Hospital and full professor at the Vita-Salute University of Milan