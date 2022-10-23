Giorgia Meloni held her first international meeting this Sunday as head of the Italian Government by meeting discreetly and having a coffee with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who is in Rome these days to participate in an international act for peace and be received this Monday by Pope Francis. Although the meeting was informal, both spoke about the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, “the difficult economic situation and the management of migratory flows,” according to the Italian government. The meeting with Macron took place after Meloni presided over the first Council of Ministers of his new Executive at noon. She had previously met for an hour and a half with the outgoing Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, who, in the traditional ceremony for the transfer of powers, handed her the bell that marks the start of cabinet meetings.

Meloni has before him an urgent agenda of issues focused on getting the country out of the crisis, even more so after the political impasse following the abrupt end of the previous cabinet. “Let us begin. With great emotion but also with the awareness of the difficult challenges that await us », exhorted the prime minister to her dolphins, whom she demanded to work with application and without fissures. “We must be united. There are emergencies that the country must face and for that we need team spirit », she said during the council. At its end, the Minister of Public Administrations, Paolo Zangrillo, confirmed that the Prime Minister had demanded a “sense of responsibility, honor and above all loyalty”, convinced that “the results will come” in this way.

One of the first tasks of the leader of the Brothers of Italy was to respond to the messages received from other heads of government and institutions such as the EU, where there is concern about the course that one of the founding countries of the Union will take with a extreme right direction. In this regard, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, assured that she had had a “good conversation” with Meloni, who guaranteed her that “we will work together to face the critical challenges of our time, from Ukraine to energy.” The Italian leader also addressed the Atlantic Alliance with a clear message: “Ready to work with NATO”, which she defined as “a bastion of common values ​​that we will never stop defending”.