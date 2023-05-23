Home page World

From: Stella Henrich

The “Café Habecks” on Rügen gets a new name. The owner is frustrated by the German economy and climate minister.

Rügen ‒ On the island of Rügen, the operator of a coffee shop makes headlines. Vanessa Wellbrock is fed up with the name “Habeck”. Her café should in future bear her name and not be reminiscent of the incumbent Green politician Robert Habeck.

Café-Stube on Rügen: the operator is neither related nor related by marriage to Robert Habeck

Wellbrock is neither related nor related by marriage to Economics Minister Habeck, she simply took the name of her room from the previous owner, reports the Berlin morning post (Mopo). But the café operator was upset about the planned liquefied gas terminal off the island. On the other hand, the minister justifies the location on the holiday island of Rügen with a view to the current energy crisis. But with this “safety buffer” for Germany, Climate Minister Robert Habeck has apparently made no friends on the Baltic Sea island. After all, the island lives from tourism.

LNG terminal in front of Rügen Starting next winter, the new terminal is to deliver liquefied natural gas via a pipeline of around 50 kilometers from Mukran to Lubmin on the mainland. The defunct German-Russian pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 land here, and there are several large-capacity lines for onward distribution. While the federal government is continuing to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Mukran in the east of Rügen, the ongoing LNG import on the island is causing displeasure. Critics, especially on the island of Rügen, fear for the environment and tourism, which is important for Rügen.

“Café Habeck” operator draws consequences: From June 1st, her room will be given a new name

Café operator Wellbrock is now taking the consequences. The name Habeck is to disappear on June 1st. Her room will soon be called “Wellbrocks”. Whether Vanessa Wellbrock’s rebranding is about the environment or she’s just a savvy businesswoman is hard to say. Maybe “she’s using Habeck for her own publicity right now. We’ll see,” she rumors mopo Her announcement definitely drew attention. Perhaps it is only the beginning of the citizens’ anger.

