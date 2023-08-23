Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2023 – 1:07 pm

São Paulo, 23rd – The Regional Cooperative of Coffee Growers in Guaxupé (Cooxupé), in the south of Minas Gerais, considered the largest coffee exporter in Brazil, informs that the harvest of this year’s grain harvest reached 87.28% in its area of performance, until last Friday, the 18th, compared to 81.94% on the previous Friday, the 11th. The works are more advanced compared to the same date of 2022, when 85.48% of the total had been harvested. In 2021, the harvested area reached 85.65%, but already totaled 89.17% in 2020.

Cooxupé has cooperative members in areas of the Cerrado of Minas Gerais, south of Minas, Mata de Minas and middle Mogiana of the State of São Paulo. Within these regions, Cooxupé operates in around 300 cities.

By producing region, by August 18, Cooxupé members had harvested: 92.56% compared to 89.59% in the previous week (São Paulo); 89.51% against 84.86% (south of Minas Gerais); 82.60% against 75.70% (Cerrado de Minas) and 93% against 87% (Mata de Minas).

The Cooperative updates harvest data weekly. Cooxupé has around 18,000 members throughout its area of ​​operation.