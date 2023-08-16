Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2023 – 1:38 pm

São Paulo, 16th – The Regional Cooperative of Coffee Growers in Guaxupé (Cooxupé), in the south of Minas Gerais, considered the largest coffee exporter in Brazil, informs that the harvest of this year’s grain harvest reached 81.94% in its area of performance, until last Friday, the 11th, compared to 74.87% on the previous Friday, the 4th. The works are more advanced compared to the same date of 2022, when 79.84% of the total had been harvested. In 2021, the harvested area reached 79.33%, but already totaled 84.45% in 2020.

Cooxupé has cooperative members in areas of the Cerrado of Minas Gerais, south of Minas, Mata de Minas and middle Mogiana of the State of São Paulo. Within these regions, Cooxupé operates in around 300 cities.

By producing region, until August 11th, Cooxupé members had harvested: 89.59% compared to 84.87% in the previous week (São Paulo); 84.86% against 78.68% (south of Minas Gerais); 75.70% against 66.72% (Cerrado de Minas) and 87% against 82% (Mata de Minas).

The Cooperative updates harvest data weekly. Cooxupé has around 18,000 members throughout its area of ​​operation.