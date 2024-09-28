A espresso Perfect is done in 25 seconds. “It must have a hazelnut-colored cream that stays for at least a minute in the cup, and its flavor must be a precise balance between acidic, bitter and floral notes, with a long aftertaste,” explains Luigi Morello, president of the Italian National Institute. of the Espresso. The quantity is key: around 25 milliliters to enjoy it at its best. And the price? “1.20 euros, but when it is good you can pay up to 1.50 euros,” says the expert on the phone. However, the Italian market, recognized for offering quality coffee at a fair price, faces uncertainty due to the rise in international prices for the raw material, which has reached levels not seen in decades, due to climatic alterations in Brazil, Vietnam and Indonesia (the main producers), container shortages and port congestion (aggravated by the conflict in the Middle East), an increase in global consumption (particularly in China) and the imminent application of stricter regulations in Europe.

“Climate conditions have played a determining role in the price,” explains Carlos Mera, head of agricultural research at Rabobank. Futures prices for robusta beans – used to make soluble coffee – have exceeded $5,200 per ton in the middle of last week, a level not seen since the 1970s. For its part, the variety Arabica—considered of higher quality—has exceeded $2.6 per pound and has reached new highs not seen in the last 13 years. “In Brazil, extreme weather events such as frosts, droughts and unusually high temperatures have reduced production, especially of the Arabica variety. In Vietnam, droughts and typhoons are also affecting robusta production,” comments Javier Molina, senior market analyst at eToro.

What happens in these two territories is decisive. Although about forty nations grow coffee, Brazil (with a share close to 40%) and Vietnam (with 16.5%) dominate the global market, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture. Therefore, when Some problem arises in some of these key actors, the impact is global. Current high prices, for example, are the result of a long-brewing shortage of raw materials. The main reason is the decreasing supply of robusta in Asia. Vietnam, the global leader in the production of this variety (which is in its fourth consecutive year of deficit), and Indonesia, third on the list behind Brazil, have faced adverse weather conditions in the last two years. “Unfavorable weather can reduce performance by up to 20%,” says Joaquín Robles, independent analyst. Added to this are logistical difficulties and speculation in futures markets, boosting international prices, as has happened recently.

“After the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Houthi group began attacking ships in the Red Sea, a key route between Asia and Europe. [el mayor consumidor de café a nivel global]which caused an increase in the cost of transportation and made it difficult to supply raw materials,” says Fernando Maximiliano, analyst at the consulting firm StoneX. Much of the coffee is transported by sea, and due to circumstances, ships have had to follow a longer route, going around the Cape of Good Hope instead of passing through the Suez Canal. This situation has created an opportunity for Brazil, which markets arabica (a crop that represents almost 70% of its production), whose robusta exports have skyrocketed globally since mid-2023, boosting future contracts for both varieties.

For years, Arabica, traditionally priced higher, set the tone, leaving Robusta in the background. Since 2023, robusta has taken the lead, even this year competing in value with higher quality beans. In Brazil, for example, the prices of the former are currently higher than those of better quality, due to the increase in exports. “In addition, the proportion of arabica in the national mix has increased: robusta and arabica are combined in a single product,” explains Laleska Moda, analyst at Hedgepoint Global Markets. Globally, robusta is used especially in the soluble coffee industry and there are no signs of demand decreasing, highlights the specialist.

Brazil, however, is experiencing serious water stress due to a prolonged drought (the worst in 70 years) and an extreme heat wave, which has put future production at risk, especially of the highest quality variety that is also the most sensitive to climate change. “The potential of the Arabica crop for 2025/26 hangs by a thread,” highlights Rabobank’s Mera. This is fueled by unstoppable consumption, especially in emerging economies, such as China, which from 2019 to date has increased its imports by more than 63%, and whose drink is gaining strength. But in other regions, such as Europe, physical reserves have increased due to a strategic issue: the new EU Deforestation Regulation, which will be implemented at the end of the year, which will prohibit the purchase of products from deforested areas, which is leading merchants to purchase coffee beans. Stock levels in the EU in the second quarter have increased month on month, rising from 6.4 million bags to 8.4 million bags, the highest level since October 2023, explains Mera. The combination of all variables has an immediate and direct impact on the retail prices consumers pay.

“Actually, if you pay 1.50 euros for a coffee, perhaps the cost of the beans used is in a range of between 10 and 40 cents, depending on the quality,” says Arturo García Alonso, co-founder and director of the fund manager. Global Social Impact Investments SGIIC (GSI). And if milk or sugar is added to the drink—whose futures rose this week to their highest level since February due to drought conditions in Brazil (which is also the largest producer and exporter of this ingredient)—the final price can shoot up even more. “The impact is direct on the retail prices that consumers pay,” adds Molina of eToro. The transfer of the rise in international prices to the street is going with some delay, indicates Mera, from Rabobank. “They usually take about six months, due to futures hedging and supermarket pricing policies, which often only allow changes once or twice a year.” Coffee is going through one of its most bitter moments.