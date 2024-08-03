Beyond the aroma, there is more. Coffee, in addition to being the essential companion for waking up, is also a ‘friend’ of the microbiota and therefore of our physical well-being. Thinking about the link between the drink and our microbiota is immunologist Mauro Minelliprofessor of dietetics and nutrition at Lum University. “The bacteria in our intestines seem to appreciate the effects of the most consumed beverage in the world, after water – explains the immunologist to Adnkronos Salute – The influences of coffee on the intestinal microbiota can have important implications for human health. This is because, according to some studies, coffee could play, presumably through a selection of ‘good’ bacteria, a protective role against some diseases such as type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease”.

“While it is true that the understanding of these effects has been favoured by recent studies, published in highly qualified scientific journals, it is equally true that bothThere is still much to explore in the submerged, complex and intriguing world of the microbiota which, with discretion, governs and conditions for better or for worse the phases of our life”, he adds.

Why does coffee have positive effects on the microbiota? “In addition to being a low-calorie drink, it contains, among other molecules, the famous caffeine, an alkaloid capable of promoting the release and therefore the bioavailability of important neurotransmitters such as adrenaline, in turn capable of making us feel more energetic after sipping a good coffee – he replies – Furthermore, it has been observed that caffeine is also capable of inhibiting the secretion of inflammatory factors (interleukins), thus reducing any inflammation in the colon mucosa. Other potential effects seem to concern the blocking of cell growth in tumors. But these latest results are still not very reliable since they are subject to high variability”.

“Among other components of coffee are polyphenolsamong which caffeic acid deserves a special mention, as it has shown neuroprotective effects and may play a role in the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases”, continues immunologist Minelli.

“Certain, There is no shortage of negative effects of coffeeconsidering that this drink can cause addiction and aggravate any cardiovascular diseases already in place. A limit should be placed during pregnancy since any excess of coffee could lead to a delay in the intrauterine growth of the fetus. It is important – he suggests – to know, moreover, that coffee produces a greater secretion of gastric juices, therefore those who suffer from gastroesophageal reflux or gastritis should at least reduce their coffee intake”.

In conclusion, “Some compounds in coffee, such as chlorogenic acids and caffeine, appear to have an effect on the growth of specific intestinal bacteria. For example, coffee intake has been associated with an increase in the genus Akkermansia and a decrease in Escherichia coli, Enterococcus, Bacteroides, and Clostridium. Polyphenols – he observes – have demonstrated the ability to modulate the intestinal microbiota by increasing the concentration of Faecalibacterium, Lactobacillus, Akkermansia and Bifidobacterium associated with the production of beneficial short-chain fatty acids.”