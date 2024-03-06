Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/06/2024 – 17:54

São Paulo, 6 – Total coffee exports from Brazil (green and soluble) in the month of February (18 working days) 2024 reached 3.731 million bags of 60 kg, which corresponds to a growth of 73.6% compared to same month of 2023 (2.149 million bags). In terms of foreign exchange revenue, there was an increase of 66% between the two periods, from US$489.622 million to US$812.269 million.

The data was released this Wednesday, 6th, by the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex), of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC).

Accumulated coffee exports in the first two months of 2024 reach 7.595 million bags, an increase of 48.5% compared to the same period in 2023 (5.117 million bags).

In terms of revenue, there was growth of 36.4%: US$ 1.619 billion in 2024 compared to US$ 1.187 billion in 2023.