São Paulo, 5 – Brazil’s total coffee exports (green and soluble) last August (22 business days) reached around 3.577 million 60 kg bags, which corresponds to an increase of 3.73%, compared to the same month in 2023 (3.449 million bags), with 23 business days. In terms of foreign exchange revenue, there was an increase of 29.74% between the two periods, from US$ 733.235 million to US$ 951.294 million.

The data was released by the Secretariat of Foreign Trade (Secex), of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC).

Accumulated coffee exports in the eight months of 2024 reached 30.413 million bags, an increase of 43.07% compared to the same period in 2023 (21.257 million bags).

In terms of revenue, there was growth of 44.97%: US$ 7.176 billion in 2024 compared to US$ 4.950 billion in 2023.