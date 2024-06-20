Researchers from the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and the University of California at San Diego (UCSD) used genetic data and consumption numbers of coffee self-reported to put together a genome-wide association study (GWAS). These types of studies use large volumes of genetic data to help researchers identify genetic variants, genes, and biology associated with a particular disease or health traits.

Genetic characteristics compared with coffee consumption

The researchers compared genetic characteristics of the drink’s consumption from a 23andMe database in the United States with an even larger set of data in the United Kingdom.

“We used this data to identify regions of the genome associated with whether someone is more or less likely to consume coffee, and then identify the genes and biology that may underlie their intake of the beverage,” said Hayley Thorpe, principal investigator of the study and co-author. postdoctoral fellow at Western Schulich Medicine & Dentistry.

The results showed a genetic influence on the consumption of the drink. In other words, particular genetic variants inherited from your parents influence how much of the drink you are likely to consume. The study was published on Neuropsychopharmacology.

Conclusions regarding the health effects of a cup of java were not so definitive.

The team’s genome-wide association study of 130,153 US-based 23andMe research participants was compared to a similar UK Biobank database of 334,649 UK residents.

The comparison revealed positive and consistent genetic associations between the drink and harmful health outcomes such as obesity and substance use in both populations. This doesn’t mean that those who drink it will use other substances or develop obesity, but rather that genetic predisposition to drinking the drink is related in some way to these traits, Thorpe said.

The findings became more complicated when examining psychiatric conditions.

“Look at the genetics of anxiety, for example, or bipolar and depression: in the 23andMe dataset, they tend to be genetically positively correlated with the genetics of coffee intake,” Thorpe said. “But then, in the UK Biobank, you see the opposite pattern, where they are genetically negatively correlated. This is not what we expected.”

The researchers noted other differences between populations.

“We found positive associations between the genetics of coffee drinking as measured in 23andMe and psychiatric disorders, but these associations tended to be negative when examined in the UK Biobank,” Thorpe said. “These divergences could be due to many reasons, such as a trade-off between tea and coffee consumption that differs between people in the US and the UK”

While the study adds to existing literature and helps better understand how coffee might impact an individual’s health, more work is needed to understand the relationship between coffee, other substance use, and health problems in unique environments, he said. Thorpe said.

This study was conducted in collaboration with Schulich Professor of Medicine and Dentistry Jibran Khokar and UCSD professors Sandra Sanchez-Roige and Abraham Palmer.

Coffee intake is not linked to migraines

There appears to be no causal relationship between genetically predicted coffee consumption and migraine risk, according to a study published online in Frontiers in Genetics.

Heng Chen, from Zhejang University in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues examined the causal relationship between coffee consumption and migraine using a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis. Nine single nucleotide polymorphisms associated with coffee consumption with genome-wide significance were obtained from a genome-wide association study (GWAS) based on data from 375,833 individuals in the UK Biobank.

Using the largest available GWAS of migraine, including 59,674 cases and 316,078 controls, summary-level data were obtained for any migraine and its subtypes (migraine with aura and migraine without aura). The fixed-effect inverse variance weighted method was used as the primary method for pooling MR estimates.

Using the fixed-effect inverse variance weighted method, the researchers observed no causal association between the genetically predicted 50% increase in coffee consumption with the risks of any migraine, migraine with aura, or migraine without aura. Similar results were observed in sensitivity analyses.

“The present study reveals no causal effect of genetically increased coffee consumption on any type of migraine, and the results are consistent across sensitivity analyses,” the authors write. “To our knowledge, this is the first MR study to explore the causal association between coffee consumption and migraine risk.”

Moderate coffee intake is safe during pregnancy

Researchers at the University of Queensland have found that enjoying a latte or long black coffee every day does not increase the risk of pregnancy.

Dr Gunn-Helen Moen, Dr Daniel Hwang and Caroline Brito Nunes from UQ’s Institute for Molecular Biosciences used genetics to analyze coffee drinking behavior and their results show limited coffee consumption during pregnancy does not increase the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth or premature birth. birth.

“Current World Health Organization guidelines say pregnant women should drink less than 300 mg of caffeine, or two to three cups a day,” Dr. Moen said.

“But this is based on observational studies where it is difficult to separate coffee consumption from other risk factors such as smoking, alcohol or a poor diet.

“We wanted to find out if coffee alone really increases the risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, and research shows that this is not the case.”

Dr Hwang said coffee drinking behavior is partly due to genetics, with a specific set of genetic variants influencing how much coffee we drink.

“We have shown that these genetic variants not only influence coffee consumption in the general population, but also in pregnant women,” he said.

The researchers used a method called Mendelian randomization, which used eight genetic variants that predicted pregnant women’s coffee drinking behavior, and examined whether these variants were also associated with birth outcomes.

“Because we cannot ask women to drink prescribed amounts of coffee during pregnancy, we used genetic analyzes to mimic a randomized control trial,” Dr. Hwang said.

Genetic analysis found that there was no increased risk of miscarriage, stillbirth or premature birth for women who drank coffee.

“When it comes to diet during pregnancy, women are often advised to eliminate certain things, but this study shows that they can still enjoy coffee without worrying about increasing the risk of these pregnancy outcomes,” Dr. Hwang said.

The researchers point out that the study looked at only a few adverse pregnancy outcomes, and it is possible that caffeine consumption could affect other important aspects of fetal development.

“For this reason, we do not recommend high consumption during pregnancy, but low or moderate consumption,” said Dr. Moen.

This research is published in the International Journal of Epidemiology and used genetic data from the Coffee and Caffeine Genetics Consortium, the UK BioBank, the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children and 23andMe.