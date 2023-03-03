By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Coffee consumers in Brazil demanded 21.3 million 60 kg bags in the 2021/22 season (from November to October), down 1.01% from the previous cycle, data from the Brazilian Coffee Industry Association (Abic) on Thursday, citing expectations of a recovery for 2023 after higher prices limited demand in 2022.

With this performance, Brazil continued to occupy the second global position as a consumer of the drink, behind only the United States by a difference of about 4.7 million bags, said the entity.

According to a survey by Abic, per capita consumption of coffee beans stood at 5.96 kilos per inhabitant/year, down 1.61%.

“The growth curve was fine until August, September, and in the last four months of last year we had a slight correction that impacted (consumption)”, Abic president Pavel Cardoso told journalists in a videoconference.

He said that the accumulated inflation affected consumers’ search for coffee, due to an increase in costs with the raw material that had already happened previously, but that reached retail from that moment on, in a later movement.

Brazilian coffee production was affected by severe weather problems in 2021 and 2022, with drought and frost in the main producing regions of the Arabica variety, which reduced the supply of the grain and also boosted conilon prices.

Cardoso recalled that the coffee bean represents around 70% of the industry’s production costs.

“This slowdown in 2022 is also impacted by consumption outside the home,” said the president.

For this year, the executive director of Abic, Celírio Inácio da Silva, added that the expectation is for a recovery in consumption that had been in a slight increase since 2019.

(Reporting by Nayara FigueiredoEditing by Eduardo Simões and Roberto Samora)