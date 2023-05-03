Home page World

Cinnamon in coffee makes the drink a real health booster. © Eva Blanco/Imago

With just one spice, coffee can become a real miracle weapon for health – with which you can also burn calories.

Frankfurt – The ways of drinking coffee are often very different. Sometimes it can also be a piece of sugar. But there is one ingredient that not only makes the coffee a little sweeter, but also turns the drink into a real health booster. While sugar spikes blood sugar and increases the calorie count of the hot drink, you can even burn calories with it. It is the colloquial brown gold: cinnamon.

A pinch in the coffee can replace the piece of sugar with the sweet taste and thus also convince in terms of taste. Cinnamon is also considered a natural remedy because of its positive effects on health. Because the secondary plant substances contained in it boost fat burning. In addition, loud EatSmarter Digestive problems such as flatulence are reduced.

Cinnamon as a health booster: The spice has these health-promoting properties

Stimulating for the intestines

Ensures better tolerance of meals

Helps against indigestion

Lowers cholesterol levels

Source: Apotheken Umschau

Also contains cinnamon after EatSmarter Calcium, potassium, iron, zinc, manganese and various B vitamins. Recently, researchers examined whether cinnamon can even prevent dementia. Therefore, cinnamon is much more than just a classic spice for winter desserts.

Health-promoting properties are also attributed to coffee: it is said to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke and reduce the risk of developing diabetes, liver cancer and Alzheimer’s. It all depends on the type of preparation and the amountso that coffee becomes a real miracle weapon for health.

This is how cinnamon in coffee becomes a health booster

When buying cinnamon, however, special caution is required. There are two types of cinnamon, but only one is beneficial to health. Their coumarin content is crucial:

Ceylon cinnamon is sweeter than cassia cinnamon. The flavoring substance coumarin is only very slightly concentrated in Ceylon cinnamon

is sweeter than cassia cinnamon. The flavoring substance coumarin is only very slightly concentrated in Ceylon cinnamon Cassia cinnamon has a rather sharp and strong taste. However, it can have negative health effects. Contains up to 0.3 percent coumarin

Source: gesundheit.de, Apotheken Umschau

Increased consumption of cassia cinnamon can lead to headaches, vomiting or heart palpitations, among other things. Cassia cinnamon can also have negative effects on the liver. The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment therefore advises against consuming cassia cinnamon over a long period of time. Adults should consume no more than two grams per day.

Pregnant women and children should also consume cinnamon in moderation. There is also evidence of an interaction with antihypertensive agents and possible effects on insulin levels.

Loud gesundheit.de Ceylon cinnamon is harmless due to the very small amounts of coumarin and is therefore a real miracle cure. In combination with coffee, it becomes a health booster that not only burns fat, but can also prevent diseases. (mima)