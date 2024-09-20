Bittersweet for Bertelli: Marchesi 1824 sinks Prada’s accounts

The successes of “Luna Rossa” can perhaps be consoling Miuccia Prada and her husband Patrizio Bertelli from their still very bitter sweets and cappuccinos. A few weeks ago, in fact, their Prada spa had to eliminate its reserves “to cover losses” for 2.3 million euros and the voice “other reserves” for 60 thousand euros to partially cover the 4.9 million loss recorded in 2023 by the subsidiary Marchesi 1824, the restaurant and fine pastry company acquired in 2014. The loss is only slightly lower than the 5 million loss recorded in 2022 by the company of which Bertelli was president having recently left the position to his son Lorenzo, where 225 people work and which owns three stores in Milan, one at the Fondazione Prada also in the Lombard capital and one in London.

Moreover, the company had lost 5.7 million in 2018, 5.2 million the following year, 5.8 million in 2020: this means that in the last six years the red of Marchesi 1824 has been almost 32 million. And not only that: because in March 2023 Prada had to give up on having its subsidiary repay an 8 million loan disbursed to meet liquidity needs (received as interest-bearing securities at a fixed rate of 2.54%) and another 6.4 million were paid immediately after into the houses of Marchesi 1824.

The 2023 loss is all the more significant given that the financial year following the pandemic saw year-on-year revenues rise from 19.8 to 26 million. The cause of the red were production costs which jumped from 27.2 to 35 million. In detail, the costs of raw materials have risen from 7.3 to 9 million, those for services from 5.1 to 7.5 million and those for personnel from 6.7 to 8.4 million. After the aforementioned waiver of credit, the existing shareholder financing is 9.8 million.

Prada and Bertelli bought the company ten years ago for 8 million from Angelo Marchesi, who at the time had only one store in Corso Magenta in Milan. In 2021, Marchesi 1824 bought the historic Caffè Principe in Forte dei Marmi, which was incorporated in 2023. Last June, Pasticceria Marchesi in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan celebrated its bicentenary with the presentation of the thematic stamp belonging to the series “The Excellences of the Production and Economic System” and entered into a partnership with 1895 Coffee Designers by Lavazza for all three locations, with the aim of accompanying the desserts designed by Pastry Art Director Diego Crosara.