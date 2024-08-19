Coffee is a synonymous with traditionas it is one of the most loved drinks consumed throughout the world, with a particularly fascinating history that sees its origins in Ethiopia, then spread to the Middle East and reached Europe, now becoming a symbol of modernity and contemporary lifestyle. Coffee has undergone several evolutions until arriving today at the convenient capsules that can be consumed with ease.

Coffee: From Its Origins to How We Use It Today

According to a legend, it seems that the discovery of coffee dates back to the 9th century in Ethiopiawhen a shepherd named Hot he noticed that his goats after eating some red berries from a bush had strangely become much more lively; intrigued, Hot decided to taste the berries and experienced the same effect. Just to give you this plant would be identified as coffee arabica quickly becoming very popular in the region. From Ethiopia it seemed that coffee spread to Yemen where it was actually first cultivated and from there it reached the rest of the Arab world becoming a central element of Islamic culture.

Only in the 16th century reached Europe thanks to the Venetian merchants, who imported the beans from the East, managing to conquer the hearts of all Europeans and the The first coffee shops to open were in Venice and Londonbecoming a meeting point for intellectuals, artists and traders. Two centuries later the European colonial powers introduced coffee cultivation in the tropical regions, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean, and from there began large-scale production and its marketing.

Today is the day coffee can be found below different formats The most common are: whole beans, that is, ground beans that are sold in bags or sealed packages; ground beans that are ready for use and are much more practical to use with a moka pot, espresso machine or filter; capsules, which contain ground coffee and are hermetically sealed and can be used with specific machines such as Nespresso or Dolce Gusto; pods, which are ground portions packaged in small paper filters that are used in special machines; and finally instant coffee, which is soluble and can dissolve quickly in hot water.

If consumed obviously without exaggerating, coffee can bring various benefits both mentally and physically. First of all, it helps stimulate the central nervous system, since caffeine is used to improve concentration, short-term memory and alertness. Furthermore, being rich in antioxidants it helps to fight free radicals and reduce the risk of certain diseases such as cardiovascular diseases. It also helps regulate liver function and reduce the risk of contracting chronic liver diseases. Finally, it also has some beneficial effects on moodsince it helps increase dopamine levels in the brain and consequently reduce the risk of depression.

And how much do you usually drink every day?