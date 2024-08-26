Coffee Price Increase, Fipe: Climate Crisis and Geopolitical Tensions Are Responsible

The coffee will cost always of more. Already now, in some bars, a cup of espresso costs an exorbitant amount. Often it happens only in the “luxury” places in the city center, but soon it will also happen in the bars of the provinces and villages. The reason? Theincrease in the cost of mixtures: The climate change and the geopolitical tensionsmake them as expensive as gold.

He explains it Lino Enrico Stoppanipresident of Fipe–Confcommercio: “We share the concerns regarding a possible further sharp increase in the price of a cup of coffee at the baran increase that has so far been contained by the responsibility of Italian public establishments which are absorbing the very strong increases in blends caused by increases in prices at source”.

He continued: “The climate crisis which has devastated the collected in producing countries, Vietnam in particular, the geopolitical tensions that are changing the traditional routes supplies, the explosion of maritime freight rates, are the main causes that are determining the increases in prices at source on the London and New York commodity exchanges, with theArabica that he had in a year increases of more than 60% and the Robust of over the 90%. Under these conditions the increases they become inevitabledespite the attention, responsibility and interest of Public Establishments to protect the consumption of the cup of coffee, also a symbol of the identity and values ​​of Italian sociality”.

The complaint of Assoutenti

According to the consumers’ association Assoutentithe coffee could arrive at cost up to 2 euros per cup. In some cities it already costs 1.50 euros, the 15% more than in 2021 (when the price of a cup was around 1.03 euros). Among the cities with the most sudden increases we have Bolzanowith 1.38 euros in April, followed by Trento. Those where coffee costs less are, however, Catanzaro (0.99 cents) and Naples (1.05 euros).

According to the president of Assoutenti, Gabriele Melluso, “any increase in the price lists would have repercussions on the consumers’ pockets and would increase spending of what is in all respects a daily ritual for millions of citizens”. In fact, the consumers’ association estimates that in Italian bars approximately 6 billion coffees per year generating an economic income of 7 billion euros.

Illy CEO Scocchia speaks: “Coffee will cost 2 euros in the coming months”

In recent days, the CEO of Illycaffe, Christina Scocchiahe said, during the Rimini Meeting: “Green coffee costs 245 cents per pound, the 66% more than last yearmore than double compared to 3 years ago. And this explains why in three years the cost of the cup of coffee we drink at the bar has increased by 15%, and now it costs on average one and a half euros in Italy. And it is estimated that it will increase further, and that it could reach 2 euros in the coming months if these upward pressures on the cost of green coffee, the raw material, continue”.

Scocchia confirms what Stoppani said regarding the causes of this increase: “The first is certainly the climate change which could halve the cultivated land by 2050. Just think of what is happening in these months: from torrential rains in Brazil to drought in Vietnam. But in the short and medium term the supply chain is also under pressure due to the Suez Canal related problem (and the Houthi attacks) that he did increase costs and lengthen timesand because of speculations regarding soft commodities more generally.”

Coffee increases city by city

The issue of the increase in the price of coffee, continues Stoppani of Fipe, “in recent days has been brought to the fore‘attention from the press through estimates that are sometimes inaccurate and far from reality”. In this regard, Fipe notes that in the face of a inflation rate of the +16% between July 2021 and July 2024the prices in the bars are grew by 13%. Even on the espresso cup increases are below inflationcontinuing to maintain its price among the lowest in Europe.

Fipe also specifies that the official data on which the Federation’s analyses are based show increases at the level of single cities considerably lower than some estimates reported to the press: the increase recorded, for example, in Bolzanoin fact, is equal to 6% on 2022 (12% on 2021), while in Pescara it’s from the 13%. Finally, it should be noted that in the last 10 years the number of companies that carry out exclusively bar activities has decreased by over 22 thousand units.