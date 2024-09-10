Mexico City.- The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) warned about the falsification of batches of various brands of analgesic and anti-flu medications.

According to the agency, the counterfeit painkillers are Cafiaspirina, Aspirin and Aspirin Protec.

The counterfeit flu medicines are Desenfriol D, Desenfriol-Ito Plus and Tabcin Noche. The irregularities detected include the lack of active ingredient and altered expiration dates.

According to Cofepris, painkillers and flu medicines are in high demand, especially during periods of seasonal illnesses, so it is essential that the population is informed about counterfeit batches.

Bayer de México alerted Cofepris about various irregularities in the following products. According to Bayer, there are two counterfeit batches of Cafiaspirina (acetylsalicylic acid/caffeine 500 mg/30 mg). One is X24PJT in presentations of 24 and 100 tablets and expiration date DEC/24. It does not contain the active ingredient according to specifications, and both the batch number and the expiration date were intended for other products. In addition, batch X24JF6, corresponding to the presentation of 100 tablets, is illegal, since it was originally assigned to another article. Another counterfeit drug is Aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid 500 mg). Two counterfeit batches of this product were identified. The presentation of 100 tablets, with expiration date DEC/24 and name X24PJT, also does not contain the active ingredient. The second irregular batch, X23SGA, shows two expiration dates (FEB/24 and FEB/26), while the original expiration date is FEB/22. Irregularities were also found in Aspirin Protec (acetylsalicylic acid 100 mg). Bayer reported that batch BTAGXAG, with an expiration date of DEC 2024 and a presentation of 28 tablets, does not contain the active ingredient and its batch number is not recognized by the company. Likewise, the presentation of 28 tablets with batch BT17US3 and an expiration date of 31.08.2024 is false, since the validity does not correspond to the original product. Desenfriol D (chlorphenamine/phenylephrine/paracetamol 2 mg/5 mg/500 mg) was also falsified. Regarding this counterfeit flu medicine with a 30-tablet presentation, expiry date DEC/25 and batch number X293F0, Bayer has confirmed that it does not contain the active ingredient and that the mentioned name does not appear in its system; as regards Desenfriol-Ito Plus (chlorphenamine/phenylephrine/paracetamol 1 mg/2.5 mg/80 mg), the company holding the health register also reported three irregular batches of this product. The first, with batch number X293F0 and expiry date DEC/25, also does not contain the active ingredient. In addition, batch X25198, with an expiry date DEC/24 on the 24-tablet presentation, is not recognised by the company. Finally, batch X255FP, which shows an expiry date of DEC 26, has been confirmed to be counterfeit; however, the original date is MAR/24. Another counterfeit flu medicine was Tabcin Noche. This counterfeit flu medicine has the lot number X24TLD, with an expiration date of 21 APR 26 and comes in 12 capsules; it was not recognized by the company. Given these findings, Cofepris recommends that the population carefully check the lot numbers and expiration dates before purchasing said painkillers and flu medicines. It is also urged not to buy medicines from street vendors.