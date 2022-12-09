Durango.- The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) reported that in the samples of medicines related to the cases of meningitis in Durangoor the presence of the fungus fusarium solani was detected.

On Thursday afternoon, Cofepris issued a statement on the first results of the PCR studies of drug samples they received from the Durango health authorities.

According to cofepris, the analyzes were carried out following pharmacopoeial methods for sterility, identity and assessment tests, prioritizing microbiological analyzes, derived from the number of samples received and the association with a possible causative agent. Likewise, PCR tests were carried out to search for the fungus fusarium solani.

“The samples analyzed have been reported Within Specification in all the tests. And the result is that the presence of Fusarium solani was not detected in the drug samples on which the PCR test was performed,” he added.

It should be noted that on November 30, state and federal authorities indicated that the contamination in the surgical procedure was caused by the Fusarium solani fungus, however, they have not yet determined whether it was present during storage or during application to patients.

Until the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, the Durango Health Secretariat confirmed 72 cases of meningitis and 23 deaths.

Also, the National Institute of Migration (INM) issued a migration alert against seven people responsible for private hospitals in Durango to answer for cases and deaths from meningitis.

Said persons identified as Guillermo Enrique “N”, Ilse Janet “N”, José Miguel “N”, Sandra Idanes “N”, David Erasmo “N”, Dora Manuela “N” and Luis Carlos “N” have arrest warrants against him for the probable commission of the crimes of homicide and aggravated injuries after the death of 23 patients due to meningitis in four hospitals.