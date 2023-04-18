The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (cofepris) He reported that regulated more than 90 cosmetic products through the Regularize yourself with DIGIPRis campaign.

For Cofepris, it is important to highlight the importance of regulating cosmetic products, since they are intended to be brought into contact with the superficial parts of the human body and, therefore, must be regulated to protect those who use them.

In accordance with the General Health Law, cosmetic products are considered to be those products intended to clean, perfume, help modify their appearance, protect them, keep them in good condition or correct body odors or attenuate or prevent deficiencies or alterations in the functioning of healthy skin.

Cofepris has the power to regulate cosmetic products, so if you sell or manufacture them, you must notify it through DIGIPRiS in a free, agile and digital manner.

It is important to note that cosmetic products come into direct contact with our body, so regulation is vital to ensure their safety and efficacy.

The procedure corresponding to cosmetic products is the Notice of operation of products and services, and they are classified by use and generic name, including products for hair, eyes and eyebrows, lips, facial and/or body use, and hands and nails. .

They are also classified by cosmetic form, including oils, creams, emulsions, gels, liquid soaps, lotions, mousses, patches, powders, ointments, sprays, shampoos, and wipes.

It is important to bear in mind that a product is no longer considered a cosmetic when it contains a material or substance that is applied to the surface of the skin that is not considered healthy or body cavities and has pharmacological or preventive action, in which case it is considered a hygienic product.

Hygienic products are classified as a health input and require a Notice of operation of health inputs and a Sanitary Registry for their entry into DIGIPRiS.