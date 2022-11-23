Mexico City.- The head of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), Alexander Svarchpresented a new platform of the Federal Government to have greater control of the chemicals entering the country through customs.

In coordination with the Mariana’s SecretariatAlejandro Svarch pointed out, he announced the platform that intends to combat the production of drugs for organized crime cartels, where they are even used for the production of irregular medicines.

“Due to the importance of having traceability and trust mechanisms for the effective entry of these substances, the Secretary of the Navy and the Secretary of Health of the Government of Mexico, through the Commission, undertook the task of creating the comprehensive substance system, a unique platform in the world, this system is an electronic platform that offers the comprehensive administration of substances in an agile manner”, declared Svarch.

The Cofepris platform will allow the Government of Mexicofollow up on the origin of chemical shipments that enter the country.

“Thanks to it, we will be able to monitor the use of these chemicals in real time, subject to regulation, from their departure at the port of origin until their transfer, including national monitoring, multi-location, warehouse transfer, and inventory of course. its final use as a pharmaceutical or cleaning product,” added the official from AMLO’s Morning made in Manzanillo, Colima.

Svarch said that with the platform it will be possible to see the before and now in terms of chemical precursors and their regulation.

“Companies in the chemical industry will be able to make their requests digitally, in an agile, fair and transparent way, in addition, we allow ourselves better interaction with the authorities of other countries to validate import permits and the quantities that enter our country.

“With this tool there will be greater traceability in the entry and use of chemical substances subject to sanitary control, the platform allows traceability and geolocation of substances throughout the production process using the highest security standards and computer encryption.”

The official said that, for example, ephedrine is a precursor that is used legally and licitly for the manufacture of bronchodilator drugs, vital to care for patients with asthmatic attacks.

“However, this same precursor can have an illicit, non-legal use and, for example, is a main component in the manufacture of methamphetamine. The same happens with ethyl alcohol, which is used to make acetic acid, vinegar, but also works to make synthetic drugs”.