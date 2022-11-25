Honduras.- Mexico assumed the leadership of the Network of Drug Authorities of Ibero-America for the next four years, represented by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (cofepris).

Through a statement published on November 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) and Cofepris announced the appointment of Mexico at the XIII Meeting of Competent Drug Authorities of the Ibero-American Countries (EAMI), held in Honduras.

Obtaining this space in the international organization represents a Recognition of Mexico’s leadership in health regulation throughout the Ibero-American region, in the ICH environment (International Council for Harmonisation) and the release of more than 106 million vaccines against Covid-19.

During the event, the Mexican authorities the Cofepris work plan for 2022-2026, which has three specific objectives: improve the use of tools for the exchange and timely access of information; increase the technical capacity of the EAMI network based on good regulatory practices, and give continuity to the priority thematic lines identified in the Ibeo-American region.

With this diplomatic achievement, Mexico is positioned as responsible for promoting collaboration, monitoring and continuity to the priority thematic lines for the network of drug authorities, in addition to implementing and developing strategic plans, regulations, projects and programs.

Together with health authorities of Spain, Portugal, El Salvador, Panama and Peruthe Network Secretariat which will work to continuously strengthen the health regulatory systems of the Ibero-American population.

The EAMI Network is made up of 22 countries and its importance lies in being a key instrument for generating knowledge through the exchange of technical information that guarantees access to medicines and medical devices, guaranteeing their quality, efficacy and safety for proper use in health benefit.

We recommend you read: