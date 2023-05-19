In response to the recommendation of the Internal Control Body (OIC) to expand the offer of services and optimize processes for the benefit of users, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (cofepris) carried out the inauguration of the first Regulatory Orientation Module.

The event, chaired by the Secretary of Public Administration, Roberto Salcedo Aquino, and the federal commissioner of Cofepris, Alejandro Svarch Pérez, highlighted the efforts made by this health agency to promote regulatory improvement actions and eliminate intermediation in procedures.

During his speech, the head of Cofepris highlighted the institutional advances in terms of transparency, the fight against corruption and optimization of processes.

“We have left behind the days in which Cofepris represented an incomprehensible, complex and obscure institution, where we knew that carrying out a procedure implied hours of advice and high costs. Today, Cofepris’ Comprehensive Services Center (CIS) has experts in regulation that provide free and reliable guidance,” said the commissioner.

In this sense, Alejandro Svarch presented the “Somos” model (Optimal, Modernized, Organized and Satisfactory Service), a new way of working implemented in the CIS that seeks to streamline and streamline processes to improve the user experience. This approach consolidates the transformation of Cofepris into an agile, fair and transparent authority.

The Secretary of the Public Function, Roberto Salcedo Aquino, thanked the invitation to inaugurate the new Regulatory Guidance Module and emphasized the importance of providing decent and efficient treatment to users.

“I am pleased that this module is inaugurated today, since it represents treating people as people. Users come to carry out a procedure and we tell them: ‘it is approved, as long as it meets these requirements’. No intermediaries are needed, since that this represents an additional cost that we are avoiding for citizens. If we provide a clear explanation, we will eradicate corruption,” said Salcedo Aquino.

At the end of the event, the Cofepris commissioner officially welcomed the second generation of the institution’s Young Talent program, based on successful models such as those of the European Medicines Agency and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The first generation of this program has trained young talents who currently hold management positions in areas such as risk communication, digitization, and evidence and risk management.

The event also had the participation of the director of the CIS, Angélica Martínez Heredia; the director of the Faculty of Higher Studies (FES) Zaragoza of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Vicente Jesús Hernández Abad; the academic director of the Strategic Administration and Accounting degrees, Jorge Arturo Amaya; and the head of the National Support Center for Small and Medium Enterprises (Cenapyme) of the UNAM, Francisco Martínez García.