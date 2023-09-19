Alert for consumption of poppers for recreational use, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris).

On Monday, September 18, Cofepris alerted the population about the use of this substance among adolescents and young peoplepoppers are used as psychoactive substances and/or sexual stimulants.

“These products produce a state of euphoria and non-repressionwhich could increase unsafe sexual practices that lead to contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs),” says Cofepris.

It should be noted that the dangers of this substance are several, one of them is the risk of overdose.

“Due to the short duration of its effects, people need higher doses, which increases the risk of poisoning from overdose and suffering adverse effects,” the dependency delves into.

Among the adverse effects are dizziness, vomiting, decreased blood pressure or tachycardia, but there are also other less common but more serious consequences such as irritation of the respiratory tract, triggering breathing difficulties; chronic cough; bronchitis, lipoid pneumonia, eye injuries, vision disorders and, in some cases, vision loss.

Prolonged use can affect peripheral nerves, causing muscle weakness, numbness, and difficulty coordinating movements and increases the probability of suffering a heart attack.

Furthermore, they contain highly toxic, volatile and even flammable chemical substances. On the other hand, combining it with other substances is extremely dangerous.

“The simultaneous use of ‘poppers’ with other stimulant-type drugs (such as MDMA, methamphetamine and cocaine) or medications (erection prolongation or medication for high blood pressure) can subject the cardiovascular system to extra effort, which will be more intense. and dangerous the higher the dose and frequency of use of these substances,” says Cofepris.

The poppers They are consumed by inhalation and are found in small bottlesCofepris invites the population to report its sale through the website gob.mx/cofepris or to the number 800 033 5050.