The Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) has issued an alert addressed to health professionals and the health sector in general, instructing the immobilization and preventive suspension of the use and administration of the product L-ASPAL-P 10000 (L-asparaginase) 10,000 IU, solution for injection, lot 22JLA01, with expiration date 09/2024.

This product is manufactured in India by SP Accure Lbas Pvt. Ltd and distributed in Mexico by Vanquish Laboratories SA de CV and Medical Pharmaceutical Laboratory, SA de CV and is used for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, its adverse effects and opportunities in optimizing treatment.

This preventive measure aims to avoid and control any health risk, since The product is undergoing an exhaustive investigation by Cofepris.

Recommendations for the healthcare sector:

Discontinue the use and administration of this medication.

Immobilize the product as a precaution, following the storage and conservation instructions indicated on the label, until further instructions.

If you have used L-ASPAL-P 10000 (L-asparaginase) 10,000 IU and present any symptoms, adverse reactions or discomfort, you are urged to report it through the following online link or by sending an email to [email protected] .mx.