The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (cofepris) reported about the detection of illegal marketing of two medicines and the counterfeiting of oneas a result of their constant surveillance of establishments and timely attention to health complaints.

Through a statement, he commented that the first, sold irregularly, is Tiami-nal 50 ml, an injectable solution presented in five syringes, which calls itself a vitamin supplement manufactured by Laboratorios Vida + Nutrición.

It is important to highlight that this product does not have the sanitary registration granted by the competent authority, which implies that its safety, quality and efficacy are unknown, representing a risk to the health of the population.

They also detected the irregular marketing of the drug Cellcept (mycophenolate mofetil) 500 mg tablets, with lot number E1939E1 and expiration date March 29, 2025.

According to the company Roche México, holder of the sanitary registration in the country, this product is intended for distribution in Turkey and does not have a sanitary authorization for sale in Mexico.

In addition to not complying with legal import processes, the safety, quality, and efficacy of these products are questioned, since they present texts and legends in a language other than Spanish on their secondary packaging.

On the other hand, based on the analysis carried out by the company Takeda México, the counterfeit drug Renegy 500mg/10ml (ferric carboxymaltose) has been identified. This counterfeit was found in a box presentation containing a 10 mL vial, with lot number 0435054EA on the secondary packaging and expiration date September 2023, and lot number 0458967 on the primary packaging and expiration date. in December 2023.

The batch numbers of this drug do not match those used by Takeda México, in addition to the results of the identity analysis are not consistent with the original product, which confirms the counterfeiting of this drug.

With this alert, Cofepris reaffirms its commitment to protect the health of the population through regulatory and health control actions to prevent products, companies or establishments from failing to comply with current health legislation and representing a risk to the health of the population.