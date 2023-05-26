The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (cofepris) has made known in its latest Fortnightly Report on Therapeutic Expansion the authorization of 102 health suppliescovering the categories of drugs, medical devices and clinical trials.

Through the Sanitary Authorization Commission (CAS), Cofepris carried out an exhaustive review and opinion on these supplies, guaranteeing their safety, quality and efficacy, fundamental requirements to obtain the sanitary registry and ensure access to reliable therapeutic options.

In this report corresponding to the first half of May, 11 new drugs were authorized, among them tremelimumab, a biotechnological used in the treatment of lung cancer, anaplastic lymphoma and hepatocellular carcinoma. Likewise, Cofepris approved betamethasone/calcipotriol, a pharmaceutical product indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

In addition, they granted sanitary registration to 83 new medical devices, of which 21 are intended for medical care. These devices include ankle fixation implant systems and decellularized allografts, as well as soft tissue biopsy needles.

44 devices have also been authorized for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, pneumonia, enteritis, cholera, chikungunya, herpes, celiac disease and heart failure, among others. Additionally, they approved 18 medical equipment, such as infusion pumps, surgical instruments and surgical microscopes.

Regarding clinical trials, eight new studies have been given the green light. Among them, a phase I trial on an antibody used in the treatment of cancer stands out, as well as a phase II trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The strict regulation carried out by the health authority in relation to medicines, medical devices and clinical trials, along with transparency in the disclosure of information, ensures access to safe, effective and quality health supplies.