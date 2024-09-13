Mexico City.– The health registration for the Jynneos vaccine against smallpox and monkeypox (Mpox) was approved by Cofepris, after a proactive regulatory support process with the company Bavarian Nordic, according to the agency.

“A multidisciplinary team from this federal commission carried out a rigorous analysis of the scientific evidence presented by Bavarian Nordic and concluded that the vaccine meets the quality, safety and efficacy requirements to issue the health registration that allows its commercialization in Mexico.”

The vaccine, which can be used for primary vaccination or revaccination, is indicated exclusively for adults aged 18 years and older with a high risk of exposure to the virus. Cofepris reported that its use is not recommended for the general population, including children, pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Mpox, known for causing painful skin rashes that typically appear on the face, palms, and soles, is primarily spread from person to person through direct contact with skin lesions, scabs, contaminated body fluids, or through respiratory droplets.

Symptoms may begin five to 21 days after exposure and include headache, fever greater than or equal to 38° C, rash or skin lesions, back pain, lymph node enlargement or pain, and muscle pain. People with untreated HIV, other sexually transmitted infections, or conditions that weaken the immune system due to cancer treatments or immunosuppressants, as well as pregnant women and children, are at greater risk of complications. This vaccine must be administered under medical supervision and should not be administered indiscriminately, as it may represent a health risk. In the event of any adverse event supposedly attributable to vaccination and immunization (esavi), it can be reported by email: [email protected].