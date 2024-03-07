The Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) has issued a alert on detection and illegal marketing of Linurase, an injectable botulinum toxin type Awhich lacks a health record.

This product could affect public health and puts the safety of those who could use it without proper medical supervision at risk.

As reported by Cofepris, the Marketing of Linurase violates the provisions established by the General Health Law. This botulinum toxin has been offered on websites, online sales platforms, social networks and, surprisingly, even in self-service stores through independent distributors.

The lack of health authorization highlights the clandestinity with which this commercialization is being carried outas well as the lack of scrutiny on product quality and safety.

One of the main concerns is that the importing company has not presented the necessary scientific studies to ensure the safety, quality and effectiveness of Linurase.

Furthermore, critical aspects such as the quality of ingredients, manufacturing process, transportation, storage and distribution remain in the dark, significantly increasing the health risk for consumers.

In order to prevent risks associated with the use of irregular products, Cofepris urgently calls on the population and health personnel to refrain from acquiring and using Linurase, as well as any other medicine that does not have the proper health authorization. .

To facilitate the reporting of this type of illegal practices, the link gob.mx/cofepris and the email [email protected] have been made available to citizens, where they can report any adverse reaction caused by the use of Linurase or other similar products.

Cofepris has warned that administrative sanctions will be applied to those who distribute and market products without health registration.