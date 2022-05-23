Federal Council of Nursing regulated the performance of nursing in Digital Health within the scope of SUS and the private network

The Federal Nursing Council (Cofen) standardized the practice of telenursing this Monday (May 23, 2022). The measure, published in the DOU (Diário Oficial da União), regulates the performance of nursing in Digital Health within the scope of SUS, supplementary and private health. Here’s the intact.

The practice encompasses nursing consultation, interconsultation, consultancy, monitoring, health education and reception of spontaneous demand mediated by Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Telenursing must dispense with active registration with Cofen.

Actions mediated by ICT must waive the consent of the user involved or his legal guardian. Telenursing must be performed by the patient’s free decision, who can withdraw at any time.

Consent may be in writing or verbally, as long as the nurse transcribes it in physical or electronic medical records, or in the record of collective activities.

The measure also determines that telenursing must be carried out through adequate and safe platforms, in accordance with the General Data Protection Law. It is the institution’s responsibility to ensure the necessary infrastructure for the performance of telenursing actions, as well as the storage and security mechanisms of the data produced from them.