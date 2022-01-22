«It is also good for me that the public in the hall in Sanremo with Super Green Pass is admitted, but that it is a restart for everyone. We are quite broken ». So Coez on Instagram, forced to announce the postponement of his winter tour this week. The rapper had posted the new dates. «I believed in it until the last – he wrote – but by now it seems quite clear to me that with the current situation we are forced to postpone the dates of January and February, which will only postpone. Tickets already purchased will remain valid ».

