On the night of June 26, a thick fog covered the Uruguayan Parliament. The walls of the beautiful venue, a democratic symbol par excellence, were filled with voices and images to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the coup. The building appeared surrounded by a citizen vigil populated with thousands of candles, which symbolically drove away the ghost of military tanks. What has happened in these 50 years? What has been learned from the mistakes made?

Uruguay first suffered twelve years of a bloody dictatorship that committed the worst violations against human rights. Something similar happened at that time in neighboring countries such as Argentina, Chile, Paraguay or Brazil. Only in 1985 was the country able to put an end to that dark page in its history, recovering its historical baggage of freedom and equality. Leaving fear behind.

When the 2002 economic crisis hit the country, democratic institutions were already firmly entrenched. In this century, the country shines in the international indices of good governance and human rights. Furthermore, it has achieved formidable social progress, to the point that the eradication of poverty -around 10% according to official data- has become an achievable dream. Uruguay is not far from being a developed country in the three areas of the 2030 Agenda: economic, social and environmental.

Now that it is also the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, it is important to mention that Uruguay still has outstanding debts with its past. The discovery in June of the remains of a disappeared detainee, by the search teams, reminds us of what remains to be done in terms of the truth about the recent past. As the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said, “memories of the past, even the most painful ones, can be the basis on which to rebuild societies.”

Coexistence settles. Since 1985, Uruguay has ensured political alternation, showing little interest in extremist recipes. Tolerance is currency of common use. Its current President, Luis Lacalle Pou, was accompanied this year by former presidents Mujica and Sanguinetti at the inauguration of Lula da Silva in Brazil. It is not a myth that Uruguayans trust their political system, pay their taxes and participate in party life. What other lessons does this political culture leave us?

The first is respect for others and knowledge. Despite the political polarization, insults and hate speech on the political scene are rare. Science has a strong social value, as demonstrated in the successful and singular response to the Covid 19 pandemic. It is unlikely that any Uruguayan political figure will question international scientific consensus, such as that of climate change.

The second is that, given the complexity of the current moment, the country maintains its historical multilateral vocation. Because Uruguay must face new challenges -in peace and security, in the environment, in technology, or in health- that transcend its borders. Without going any further, the capital of the country, Montevideo, is going through a water emergency. The authorities have deployed an ambitious package of socioeconomic measures to face one of those extreme droughts that are worsening with climate change. It may not be the last capital in the world in which we witness this type of emergency.

There is no doubt that due to its culture of dialogue and coexistence, as well as its inclusive policies, Uruguay can be a benchmark in an increasingly troubled planet. The truth is that 50 years after the coup, its inhabitants live better than their grandparents did.

Pablo Ruiz Hiebra He is coordinator of the United Nations in Uruguay.