It is Francisco de Goya’s paintings that hypnotize that strange woman who spends long hours at the Prado Museum. Pepe, the protagonist of the story The room guard, He eventually strikes up a conversation with her. But he can’t help but feel uncomfortable about the dark and enigmatic story the stranger shares with him. “Enough of exposing himself to the intimate heart of a stranger, a cold heart, it seems,” he muses before walking away, in this story by South African Nobel Prize winner JM Coetzee (Cape Town, 84 years old).

The author of Misfortune either Waiting for the barbarians Last summer, the Madrid art gallery launched a brand new residency program for writers —sponsored by the Loewe Foundation and in collaboration with the magazine Granta— and a year later he inaugurated the collection Writing the Prado, The museum is a collection of works by the Mexican Chloe Aridjis and the Polish Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk, who have also enjoyed these stays. In the autumn, it will be the turn of the Irishman John Banville. The gallery has inspired visual artists, poets, choreographers, musicians, filmmakers, novelists and academics who have studied different aspects of this legendary collection. But what the museum has inspired in its two centuries of history has not mainly come from an explicit invitation. The residency programme for international writers is the first of its kind that the museum has launched.

In his new story, Coetzee resumes the game of reality-fiction with readers by placing at the center one of his most notable characters, the imaginary Australian writer and lucky alter ego which gave title to his novel Elizabeth Costello. Pepe, the security guard, discovers by chance who it is and ends up reading a story that seems to have been taken from his encounter, but which has little to do with the story he remembers. “It’s a lie from beginning to end,” the angry character states, in the twist with which the story closes.

The second volume of the new collection, whose texts are published in a bilingual Spanish-English edition and distributed in bookstores, is the story of Aridjis The air levelThe Mexican writer based in London, author of The book of clouds either Torn —a novel that has a security guard as its protagonist—, focuses its new story on an exhibition about Saint Jerome that a British curator decides to set up at the Prado. The life of the saint intersects with the representations that have been made of him and with the daily life of the protagonist in a Madrid where she has trouble sleeping and there is talk of “an amnesty”. An aura of mystery permeates this diary in which Goya and his half-dead dog reappear almost as if they were following the thread from Coetzee’s story. A woman, less complicated than Costello, is also at the centre.

The writer Chloe Aridjis at the Prado Museum, in an image provided by the Loewe Foundation. Silvana Trevale

