Through the Migrant Protection Program, the State Population Council (Coespo) offers various direct social supports in kind to people in a situation of mobility of Mexican or foreign origin.

Luis Dirvin García, coordinator of the Comprehensive Migrant Care Center (CAIM) of Coespo, invited migrants to take advantage of support for education, health, transfers of Mexicans repatriated from the United States, and transfers of remains of Chihuahuans who have lost their lives in another part of the country or on the southern border of the United States. Due to the start of the 2024 school year, the state official highlighted that in the case of students, the program supports each beneficiary with up to 57 Measurement and Update Units (UMAs), equivalent to 6,188 pesos, in the coverage of school revalidation, payment of registrations, school supplies, uniforms or books. She reported that with the program that began this year they have supported 11 students, among them a Colombian teenager who entered a College of Bachelors, and 10 more cases with school supplies and backpacks provided by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), an agency of the United Nations Organization. Yesterday, a Guatemalan mother also came to ask for support for her three children in secondary and primary school, who underwent an evaluation interview and was asked to present identification for herself and each of her children, references from the schools to make the payment of tuition and information from the businesses where they sell uniforms and school books, because all the support will be given in kind.

Throughout Chihuahua

The beneficiaries can be found in any municipality of Chihuahua and can be repatriated persons, internally displaced persons, refugee applicants, applicants for international protection or in any other mobility condition “with accentuated vulnerabilities, in extreme poverty, without support networks or who cannot take care of themselves.” García also urged foreign persons to take advantage of the benefit of payment for procedures for the revalidation or equivalence of studies. In the case of health, support is provided with medicines, supplies for healing, transportation; groceries, non-perishable foods and clothing, tennis shoes, clothing and underwear. All support is subject to budget availability, and among those granted are ten cases of repatriated people with limited resources or sick people, as well as clothing, tennis shoes and 400 winter kits for men, women, girls and boys with hats, gloves, scarves and socks. The Coespo facilities are located on Francisco Villa Avenue, in the Todos Somos Mexicanos health center building, next to the Municipal Presidency, where those interested can go from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

[email protected]