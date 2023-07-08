Estadão Contenti

07/07/2023 – 7:13 pm

The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) pointed out inconsistencies in Coesa’s judicial recovery plan and stated that it should not have been approved by the 1st Bankruptcy Court of São Paulo. The plan was approved in 2021.

In addition to pointing out illegalities in the payment of labor creditors, the President of the Private Law Section of the TJ-SP, Judge Beretta Da Silveira, claims that there was manipulation in the vote on the plan.

Silveira says that, even if the question of the abusiveness of the recovery request were overcome, given that this is the second time that OAS enters into judicial recovery, “the plan should not even be approved, since there are ‘insurmountable issues’, which would require the vote on another plan”. She cites the illegality in the payment of labor creditors; biased use of subclasses, especially by credit value, in order to manipulate the plan vote”.

In the opinion of the TJ-SP president, “obscure paths” were used as an “intercompany credit solution”; the provision for the creation and disposal of UPI without a description of the assets to be used for this purpose, and a limited period for monitoring compliance with the plan, set in the first instance at just one year”.

According to the judge, “the corporate movements that occurred in the OAS Group, currently the Metha Group, prior to the distribution of the Coesa Group’s judicial reorganization, would have served to allow only part of the group to plead for the second reorganization”.

The court also said that the investigation launched to determine the contractor’s assets was initiated after the granting of the judicial recovery and that the first instance ended the investigation too soon.

According to the president of the Private Law Section of the TJ-SP, Judge Beretta Da Silveira, the lower court, “despite what has been reported, did not face, in the decision ratifying the plan, any of the acts investigated, on the contrary, as stated by the appellants, extinguished the investigation incident”.

He says that the investigation was closed six months after the approval of the judicial recovery plan “on the conclusion that the incident would have achieved its purpose, by clarifying the origin of the Coesa Group and the transactions carried out by the companies”. In addition, he stated that, as the investigation was still in its infancy when the Court granted the request for judicial recovery, it was not yet possible to confirm the evidence of fraud.

Therefore, it was possible for the second instance, the TJ-SP, to overturn the decision of the first degree and even convert the company’s judicial recovery into bankruptcy. “Despite the sovereignty of the meeting of creditors, affirmed by the Judges as one of the reasons for allowing the processing of the judicial recovery of the Coesa Group, it is not possible to remove the power/duty of the Judiciary to exercise the control of legality not only the plan, but the recovery request itself and the process as a whole”, said Silveira.

The TJ-SP also said that a series of complaints made by creditors were not investigated, such as the fact that Coesa had assumed a debt of R$ 7.2 million from the OAS Group, today Metha. “This is a movement that, in addition to making the integration of the companies of the Coesa and Metha Groups unquestionable, demonstrates the direction, for the Coesa Group, of the Metha Group’s debt”, said Silveira. He also recalled that the Attorney General’s Office had made this reservation in an opinion.























