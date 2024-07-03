Due to the record of high temperatures in recent days that are above 45 degrees Celsius, and as a preventive measure for the care of consumer health, the State Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Coepriss)) has been implementing a series of inspections of commercial premises established in the municipalities of the Évora region in order to guarantee the distribution of products that do not alter their composition and affect the health of the population.

The purpose of these establishments is to ensure that the food is in good condition and, even when no spoiled food has been detected, inspections are maintained at 12 commercial establishments daily in order to guarantee the quality of each of the products.

