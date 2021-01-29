Tense debate, as expected. The session of the ordinary plenary session at the Murcia City Council was focused yesterday on the activity of the Councilor for Health and Sports, Felipe Coello, as vaccinator and on the development of the immunization program carried out by the municipal service that he directs. The three opposition groups (PSOE, Vox and Podemos) and the partners of the municipal government, Ciudadanos, unified the urgent motions and asked for the resignation of the popular mayor for having skipped, in their opinion, the protocol of risk groups and put the dose without corresponding; as well as the “mismanagement” and lack of “control” of the groups that the service he directs has vaccinated.

The motion was approved with the votes in favor of the opposition groups and Citizens, and against the Popular Party.

Mario Gómez, spokesman for Cs and first deputy mayor, was the harshest in his intervention with interpellations, not only to the councilor, but to the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta. “We ask and demand that Mr. Ballesta come out of his bubble, and not hide to avoid his responsibilities” in the fight against the pandemic, he said, adding that “either he comes out, or we will prick him and we will make him come out”, although ” for loyalty and unity of action as partners we prefer that you do it. Gómez was referring to the fact that he had to dismiss Coello if he maintained his position of not resigning, as the Health Councilor announced before the plenary session began, and from which he did not move during the entire debate: the resignation was not he would produce and abide by what the mayor decides, he said.

The popular councilor insists that he has not done anything reprehensible and that, even if he is dismissed, he will not deliver his act



Gómez referred to the fact that “history is stubborn and repeats itself,” recalling that seven months ago his group had to join the opposition to fight the economic crisis caused by the pandemic and get the Economic Reactivation Plan approved. and that now they have to do the same in the face of “laziness” in taking measures with the vaccination protocols and the action of the mayor of Health and Sports.

“He is the worst manager of an administration and the best commercial selling smoke,” he reproached Ballesta. Regarding the motion presented, the Cs leader said that there had been “serious irregularities” and “lack of control” in the vaccination process by the municipal service and, regarding the mayor being injecting doses, he considered that it was not that the responsibility “that you delegated to him.”

Gómez, who considered that the unity of action of the coalition agreement had been broken, stressed that “there is no impunity for what happened and we demand that responsibilities be assumed.” He concluded by stating that “in his place I would know what to do: either he assumes them or we will do our thing.”

The representative of the orange formation, to the councilor: “Get out of your bubble or we will puncture it for you”



After Gómez, the Vox spokesman, José Ángel Antelo, intervened, who remained firm in the position of his party, “which is the same at the national level,” he said. “Whoever skips protocol must resign,” he said, regretting that the case “had to reach the Plenary; you [en alusión a Ballesta] as the leader of this City Council, he should have solved it earlier.

Ginés Ruiz Maciá, spokesperson for Podemos-Equo, stressed that the person was not being judged but the facts, because “they did not have to be vaccinated or vaccinated”, and insisted on the doubts they continue to have about the process carried out by the municipal service . “The numbers don’t add up” and “it is clear that protocol is not being followed.” He also told the mayor that “we have missed him” all week since the ‘Coello case’ broke.

Uncontrolled dose



The PSOE spokesman, José Antonio Serrano, after recalling the terrible data of the pandemic in Murcia, added, to the above, “the serious public spectacle of vaccinating who does not belong”, because the service “has put more than 6,000 uncontrolled dose ”, which shows“ an incompetence of the municipal government ”. He added that if Coello does not resign, the mayor must remove him.

The mayor insisted that he was immunized so that he could continue vaccinating, that he could do it because he was a doctor (“I have come to practice minor surgery operations and could continue doing it”), that he had taken a course to set the doses (whose certificate he taught to the camera) and that the municipal service personnel were giving the doses to the groups ordered by the Ministry of Health (“we depend on it; where they say we are going”). He made it clear, at all times, that he was not going to resign because he had not done anything wrong, and in his previous appearance at the plenary session he pointed out that, although the mayor withdraws his powers, he will not deliver the act of councilor.