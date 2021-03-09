Citizens demanded his departure as a condition to resolve the crisis unleashed between Mario Gómez and the Popular Party Felipe Coello, in a file image. / Javier Carrión / AGM

Felipe Coello, Councilor for Health and Sports of the Murcia City Council, will no longer be part of the government team of Mayor José Ballesta, as confirmed by the City Council on Tuesday. In recent weeks, the entire opposition and Ciudadanos, a partner of the PP in the government, have been demanding the dismissal of the mayor for having been vaccinated against Covid, bypassing the protocol of the Ministry of Health. Ciudadanos demanded the departure of Coello as a condition to resolve the crisis unleashed between the first deputy mayor, Mario Gómez, and the PP after the first denounced the City Council before the Police for alleged irregularities in the award of public contracts, including that of parks and gardens.

Coello has renounced his powers after meeting with the mayor, José Ballesta, “with the sole purpose of not undermining municipal governance and the city project being developed by the Murcia City Council,” the City Council note indicates.