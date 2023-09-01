The Netherlands is represented in Europe by four clubs this season. Feyenoord, PSV (Champions League), Ajax (Europa League) and AZ (Conference League) must help Dutch football this season to keep main competitor France behind in the coefficient ranking.

FC Twente failed to repair the 5-1 defeat against Fenerbahçe on Thursday evening and also lost 0-1 at home against the Turkish top club. As a result, the Netherlands has lost one of its five assets. The rest of the Dutch clubs did make it: although Ajax lost to Ludogorets (0-1), last week’s 1-4 win in Bulgaria was more than enough. AZ finally defeated the Norwegian cup winner SK Brann on penalties. Due to the 3-3 draw after 120 minutes, the Netherlands adds 0.100 point to the total.

On Wednesday evening, PSV already gave Dutch football a nice gift in the form of four bonus points by reaching the group stage of the Champions League. As always, that number had to be divided by the number of participating clubs, which amounts to 0.800 points. See also United States | Trump's series of thousands of lawsuits began 50 years ago, now he's making history

The 5-1 win over Rangers was also rewarded with 0.200 points. Sporting Braga also took off with the fat pot. The club from the north of Portugal defeated Panathinaikos and also gave Portugal the Champions League bonus.

PSV players celebrate after reaching the group stage of the Champions League. © Pim Ras Photography



France still holds all the cards

The total of the Netherlands is currently 55,100 points, considerably more than France. The number six follows on 2,769 points, but after qualifying it still has all six participants to take points this season. This is partly because Lille OSC drew 1-1 against HNK Rijeka in extra time of the Conference League on Thursday evening, which yielded 0.167 points. That draw was enough to reach the main tournament. Number seven Portugal is out of sight for the time being. That gap is almost seven coefficient points.

The Netherlands therefore has at least 24 European matches to score points this season. That is also necessary, because the Netherlands can definitively take fifth place for the first time since 2002. That would be rewarded with three permanent starting tickets for the Champions League from the 2025/26 season. Currently, the Netherlands, as number six, has two tickets for the group stage of the Champions League from next season and can represent six clubs in Europe. See also March banned by French authorities ends with new turmoil

Current state

5. Netherlands – 55,100

6. France – 52,331

7. Portugal – 48,316

