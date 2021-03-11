The businessmen of the region took advantage of this Thursday morning the celebration of the conference organized by the UPCT-COEC chair ‘Economic Situation Studies Service’ to once again demand a boost to the projects of the Los Camachos Logistics Activities Zone, the AVE and the Mediterranean Corridor for the sake of business development.

On this occasion, to demonstrate the importance of these infrastructures, they presented a preview of the conclusions of the Study on the Economic Situation of the Campo de Cartagena Region, prepared by researchers from Business Sciences of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena. In it, COEC warns that without the storage area and without more rail means adapted to current needs “the economy of the region will slow down in the coming years,” explained the director of the chair, María del Carmen Marco.

The day was opened by the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras. The mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, the president of the employers’ association CROEM, José María Albarracín and the president of the Cartagena businessmen, Ana Correa, who was the great host of this event held in El Batel, also attended. He was attended this morning by a score of attendees.

In the morning session, details were released of the state in which the Construction and Industry sectors, the most affected, have remained after the pandemic, since they bring together most of the companies that have closed since the beginning of the crisis sanitary. In the afternoon session there is a debate on Trade and Tourism.

Albarracín indicated that Cartagena is a “business center of the first order in our Region”, which has more than 18,000 active companies; bringing together 20% of community workers, half of them from the municipality itself. While Correa advanced that the Cartagena businessmen hope that in 2021 the region will recover the “growing path” of its productive capacity. An improvement that the president of COEC subordinates to the incidence of the virus and the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign. And he added that the infrastructures are necessary to avoid a wave of business closures in the coming months and years.

Facing that future, businessmen and leaders have agreed to celebrate the future opening of a new training center for employment in the Los Camachos industrial estate. This facility will be built by the Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs of the Region of Murcia (FREMM), according to the recent agreement reached between the City Council, the Autonomous Community and the metal entrepreneurs.