The employers’ association COEC and the Development Institute (Info) of the Region of Murcia materialized this Tuesday through an informative day what in the near future will be the most important business conglomerate in the Region, and one of those in Spain, in the field of the military industry. Both organizations have already managed to attract 130 firms, the majority from the Cartagena region, to join forces and work for the Ministry of Defense in the development of national and international projects. The bulk of the businesses that have already officially expressed their interest in being part of this select group are technology companies, many of them already linked to this sector.

The headquarters of the Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena served as the setting to bring together a good part of them, around 80, for the first time and begin to take the first steps as a business cluster. The objective is to meet the demand for jobs from that ministerial department.

This initiative is supervised by the Ministry of Business, Social Economy and Self-Employed, directed by Valle Miguélez, and the first step was taken last year after the Region of Murcia joined the European Network of Defense Regions, explained the director of the Info, Joaquin Gomez. The approval this year of the European Defense Fund opened a new window of opportunity for regional firms, especially those dedicated to the industrial and naval sectors.

NATO and ‘startups’



This is an unprecedented scenario of large investments, according to Gómez, which is reinforced by the North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator and the multi-sovereign venture capital fund aimed at startups in its initial phase, recently created by NATO with an initial endowment of 1,000 million euros.

The employer organizes the conference ‘Certifications, qualifications and quality assurance in the sector’

The information day: ‘Certifications, qualifications and quality assurance in the defense sector’ was organized to inform attendees about the requirements they must meet to be eligible for contracts. Experts in the sector gave the keys to “access the catalog of suppliers of the Ministry of Defense, as well as the certification of systems and products, security clearances and official quality assurance,” explained the president of COEC, Ana Correa, moments before the start of the match.

Experts from the Ministry, as well as from other entities related to the quality requested in the production chain and military logistics, provided information on access to the restricted group of suppliers of the Ministry of Defense. Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Monreal, manager of the Cartagena-Murcia Inspections Area of ​​the Ministry of Defense, spoke about the importance of maintaining the quality of products and services, while Commander Ignacio Orta detailed the procedures to follow to obtain approval of products.

The Autonomous Community will allocate 16 million euros to position the firms through fairs and congresses

On how to work with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), David Carrasco, from the Ministry’s Industrial Management Area, spoke. His speech focused on how to achieve registration in the Register of the General Directorate of Armament and Material (DGAM) and the procedures to become a bidder within NATO. Meanwhile, Pablo Mas, operations director of Techno Prohispania, focused on the cataloging that must be achieved for the aforementioned international organization. The event concluded with the intervention of Colonel Alejandro Otero, head of the Industrial Security area of ​​the Ministry of Defense, who detailed the requirements for security authorizations for establishments and individuals.

16 million to boost companies



In this way, small and medium-sized companies will be able to access international tenders -especially at the European level- and participate in civil projects, such as actions in the event of a catastrophe, emergency or reconstruction. To achieve this, the Autonomous Community has made 16 million euros available, so that interested parties can participate in information days, trade fairs, congresses and create groups of companies specialized in certain jobs. From the employers’ association, the president made an appeal to the companies, so that they go to the Info, the Business Council, the Chamber of Commerce and the institution that presides and request information.

Entrepreneurs highlight the importance of entering the military market due to its “economic impact”

The public company Navantia, the industrial assembly firms Truccsa and Meisa, as well as Metalmecánicas Herjimar, Mecánicas Bolea, MTorres and Hispano Lusa de Maquinaria were some of the firms that participated yesterday in the conferences organized by the Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC ) and seven of the 130 companies in the Region that have already officially expressed interest in being part of the business group that plans to work for the Ministry of Defense.

The president of COEC, Ana Correa, considered that “currently, a sector of economic activity is being wasted,” such as the military, since entering it “can be very important to have a great economic impact for Cartagena.”

He highlighted a “privileged” position of Cartagena to become a pioneering focus in the Defense sector, both because of its proximity to the Armed Forces, and because of the presence of numerous industrial companies that are candidates to enter this area. For his part, the manager of the company Metalmecánicas Herjimar and director of the Naval and Sea Technology Center, Mariano Jiménez, highlighted the importance of these conferences and that companies from the region are present in this market. Both the rector of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), Beatriz Miguel, and the president of the Cartagena Chamber of Commerce, Miguel Martínez, showed their support for this business initiative.

three more events



COEC, in addition to yesterday’s conferences, plans to hold three more events of these characteristics throughout this month and the one to come, to continue attracting the attention of companies and paving their way towards a growing sector.