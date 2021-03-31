This Wednesday, March 31 The private vehicle restriction has come into effect from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. This measure will be in force until April 10, according to the Guayaquil Emergency Operations Committee (COE). This decision has been carried out by the effort of the mayor Cynthia Viteri, who assured yesterday that she would speak with the COE to impose new restrictions.

Circulation hours and curfew

Today the private vehicle restriction begins from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.. In addition, public and private offices and businesses will work until 4:00 p.m. and with previously approved capacity. Instead, the home service will continue to operate 24 hours a day.It seeks to recover its hospital network and reduce the number of Covid-19 positives.

The sale of alcoholic beverages in liquor stores, convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants and distribution venues are regulated until April 10. Drinks will not be sold on Sundays and from Monday to Saturday they will be open until 4:00 p.m. As for cinemas and theaters, the capacity will be 30%.

At Easter it will be Varadero beach closed and the capacity in the vigils will be 10 peoples and with a maximum time in the room of 6 hours. Meanwhile, the health, food and transportation sectors will be exempt from the new restrictions issued by the COE.