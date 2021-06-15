Ware, who races full-time in the NASCAR Cup with his father Rick’s team, participated in the Sebring tests earlier this year but completed the Indy 500’s Rookie Orientation in April, as well as a test at Road America two weeks ago.

He will now drive car # 52, joining fellow rookie Romain Grosjean and Ed Jones (DCR with Vasser-Sullivan) in the ninth round of IndyCar 2021, which will be held at Road America this weekend.

Rick Ware said, “What started as a 3-4 race sponsorship to launch a marketing program for BioHaven and Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) in the NTT IndyCar Series, has grown into a full-season sponsorship commitment with the Honda # 51 (Grosjean’s car).

“With this partnership, we are thrilled to add some races for the # 52 car, starting with Road America this weekend.”

In addition to racing in NASCAR, Cody Ware finished fourth in the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Daytona, and also won the same category in the 2019/2020 Asian Le Mans Series.

The 25-year-old admitted: “Participating in an NTT IndyCar Series race is such an honor and a surreal experience for me. I never thought I’d ever go the open-wheel route for a multitude of reasons. But thanks to RWR, Dale Coyne Racing, and Biohaven / Nurtec ODT, am having the opportunity to compete at the highest level of open wheel motorsport in the United States. “

“Road America is a great place for my debut and I am so excited to learn and immerse myself in it all. Having two great teammates like Romain Grosjean and Ed Jones will help take a little edge off the learning curve, even if just a little. “