After the accident that occurred in Romespeak there owner of the dog that fell out of the window his home. Unfortunately, the Rottweiler died, while there were no serious consequences for the pregnant woman who happened to be passing by when he fell. The woman said she had fear for his familysince it was threatened with death after what happened.

Emilia Monika Pawlak she is the owner of Cody, the Rottweiler dog who fell from the third floor of a building located in Via Frattina in Rome. Interviewed by Fanpage she told what happened last October 27th.

The woman was just returned from the walk with her Cody. She had taken the food out of the fridge and gone to the bathroom. At a certain point the shop assistant started calling her desperately. She got out and saw Cody on the ground and a lady next to the door on the right.

Emilia Monika Pawlak immediately stopped to ask the woman if she could do something for her, since she was in shock. Together with comrade Gabriele they even tried to take the dog to the vet, but they prevented it.

We were ready, but they told us that we couldn’t move him and that an ambulance escorted by the police would arrive for him. The police called the ASL doctor, who took two hours to arrive.

The owner of the dog that fell out of the window received all kinds of threats

They accused us of everything, formulating the most absurd hypotheses of animal cruelty, shootings, drugs, even prostitution. It is very serious that the details of where I live have been released, because now I am afraid for my family, I have two minor children.

These are difficult days for the woman. Emilia is still waiting for a call from the pregnant woman.