With summaryLiverpool have scored an important victory in the hunt for European football. Jürgen Klopp’s team experienced a strong opening phase and were eventually 0-2 too strong for Newcastle, who had to play with 10 men for 70 minutes.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk returned to the starting line-up. The Orange-international has not played a match since January 3 due to a hamstring injury. Also Cody Gakpo, who scored his first goal earlier this week The Reds made in the derby win against Everton, was allowed to play again from the start.

The first 10 minutes took some getting used to for Van Dijk, who saw that his team was put under high pressure. Thanks to a great reflex from Alisson Becker on a bet from Miguel Almiron, the away team kept a clean sheet. After that, Liverpool's first attack was hit. A beautiful through ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold was cleverly controlled by Darwin Nuñez, who then finished off hard. Moments later, it was Mohammed Salah who put the ball beautifully behind the defense and striker Cody Gakpo was able to score his second goal for Liverpool: 2-0.

For example, Liverpool was already on roses when Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope made a huge blunder in the 21st minute. In an attempt to head the ball away from outside the 16, he choked on the ball. The Englishman fell to the ground and out of a reflex he grabbed the ball with his hands: immediately red.

Until half-time, Liverpool were unable to lock the game and Newcastle came close to a goal twice via Allan Saint-Maximin (saved by Alisson) and Dan Burn (header on the crossbar). At the start of the second half, the home side seemed to be able to get back into the game. But after Alexander Isak and Fabian Schär missed their big chances and Klopp made four substitutions in one go, Liverpool managed to take the pace out of the game and take the win.

Premier League numbers

A welcome win for Klopp’s men, despite the game not being anything to write home about yet. Real Madrid will visit on Tuesday and the level will undoubtedly have to be raised to have a chance.

The victory moves Liverpool up to 8th place in the Premier League with one game less than the teams at the top. Newcastle remain 4th, five points behind Manchester United.





