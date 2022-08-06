Cody Gakpo was important with two goals for PSV, which beat FC Emmen 4-1. When coach Ruud van Nistelrooij pulled him aside, the supporters chanted ‘Cody must stay’. The 22-year-old attacker has still not made a decision about his future.

“I don’t think I’ve said anywhere that I’m leaving permanently. If we make it to the Champions League, I’m likely to stay,” Gakpo told ESPN, which has attracted Arsenal and Leeds United’s attention. any transfer.”

He also did not want to say too much about his future. On Tuesday, the return in the preliminary round of the Champions League is the squatter with AS Monaco (1-1 in Monaco). “This is a very important game,” he said. “As PSV, we have to try to reach the Champions League.”

PSV had an excellent dress rehearsal with the 4-1 victory over FC Emmen. Gakpo scored twice before being substituted. Trainer Van Nistelrooij allowed his star player rest, Ibrahim Sangaré did not even have to take action at all. "I would have liked to have made my third," said Gakpo. "I get it. We need all the strength."

Captain Luuk de Jong said that the initial and final phases were difficult for PSV. ,,After the 1-0 we picked it up well. It’s just a shame that we conceded that goal.” Coach Ruud van Nistelrooij was critical of his team’s play. “We were still searching, especially in the opening phase and created too little during that period,” he told ESPN.

This did not lead to great concerns for the new head coach. ,,You know we have the quality to strike suddenly. That’s what happened. After the 1-0 we found the right solutions a bit easier. It was not surprising that we ran further, although that was a bit fortunate because of Emmen’s own goal. But with that, the game was more or less decided in our favor.”

De Jong scored was not one of the goalscorers, but did provide an assist to Gakpo. ,,Of course you want to score, but an assist is also fine. I'm not worried about scoring goals. I'm disappointed that I didn't score, but I'm not sick of it."