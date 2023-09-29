Dubai (Etihad)

Godolphin’s “Cody’s Wish” and “Ripples Romance” are looking forward to confirming their return to the Breeders’ Cup competition scene, by competing in class races at the Akoduct Racecourse in the United States, on Saturday, as part of a ceremony that will also witness the participation of the distinguished runner, “Caramel Swirl.” ».

Last season’s Breeders’ Cup Mile champion, Cody Wish, returns to competition over a shorter distance, 7 furlongs, in the Grade 2 Fospra Stakes, after coming third in the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes over 9 furlongs at Saratoga in early August.

The horse, which won four of the first category races and secured its place on the list of Darley stallions in the future, has previously won six consecutive victories, under the supervision of Bill Mott, including exciting performances this year in the Churchill Downs Stakes and the Met Mile.

“Ripples Romance” is chasing its second victory in North America and its fourth overall, by competing in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, following a decisive victory in the “Breders Cup Turf” in Keeneland last November.

Under the supervision of Charlie Appleby, the son of “Dabawi” achieved two more victories at the highest level in Germany in 2022, through the Grosser Price von Berlin and Price von Europa races, although he only competed on grass in June of the same year.

In his return to Dubai in his first participation of the season in the Dubai Sheema Classic Class 1 race, “Ripples Romance” came in seventh place, and his jockey, Richard Mullen, was thrown to the ground, after he was exposed to contact with hooves, during his last participation in the Bowling Green Stakes race in Saratoga at the end of July.

“Caramel Swirl” is seeking to record her second victory in the second category in the Gallant Plum Stakes, as the mare trained by Bill Mott previously won the Raven Run Stakes at Keeneland in October 2021.

The local production mare, affiliated with the stallion “Union Rags,” performed honorably against the best mares, occupying second place in the Class 1 Ballarina Handicap, and coming in fourth place behind “Aiko Zulu,” “Goodnight Olive,” and “Mataria,” in the race hosted by Saratoga Racecourse this year. General.