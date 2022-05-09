MADRID Monday, May 9, 2022, 12:37



Codesa practices one of the most ancient and sustainable traditions of Cantabrian fishing. Anchovy fillets are the star product of the family business, which has become one of the main bastions of this delicacy in the national and international market. His art has dominated him since 1976, and since then the quality of his products prevails over quantity, thus guaranteeing exceptional bites.

It is now, in spring, when the anchovy fishing campaign takes place. Codesa’s raw material is captured at dawn in the purse-seine method, a more selective, ecological and traditional technique, with the aim of selecting the specimens that meet the size criteria and without harassing other species or depleting the seabed.

The canning company applies special attention not only to the catch, but also to the rest of the production chain, to bring consumers closer to one of the most valued and appreciated specialties of the Cantabrian Sea. After the preparation and curing of the salting in the cellar for an average of one year, the process of turning it into succulent anchovy fillets is carried out in a purely traditional way and by women (due to tradition), to guarantee its traceability and preserve its texture, flavor and nutritional values.

Since March, with the start of the season, which will end in June, the purse-seine boats are bringing the boxes of bocarte (anchovy) to the local ports. Codesa, thanks to its commitment to 100% national production, develops all its activity exclusively in the fishing village of the municipality of Laredo, thus generating wealth and jobs away from production in third countries.

Its catalog consists of anchovy fillets in olive oil, Gold Series and Limited Series, anchovy fillets in organic extra virgin olive oil cured in pink salt from the Himalayas, Rosa Series (Codesa holds this patent) and ‘double’ anchovy gildas . All products are endorsed by the ‘Controlled Quality’ (CC) seal granted by the Cantabrian Government’s Food Quality Office (Odeca), which represents added value when it comes to marketing in Spain and more than 15 other countries.

culinary reference



The company participated, for yet another edition, in the 35th Salón Gourmets de Madrid, where it held numerous professional meetings with clients and new contacts, as a result of its strength in the national and international markets.

This good press is also confirmed in their showcase of awards, where they wear the Laredo Gold Medal (1998), the award for Best European Traditional Artisan Producer (2013), the ‘3 stars’ at the Brussels iTQi Awards (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018), the Diamond of Excellence from the Spanish Luxury Association (by Princess Beatrice d’Orleans, in 2017) and the Crystal distinction at the iTQi (2018), among others. The last award was for his Career in the Cantabria agri-food industry, delivered in 2021.