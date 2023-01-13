Although it may seem confusing at first, configuring the codes for izzi tv It’s not that difficult, it just takes a little time.

It is important to configure the universal control, because this way you will have a better experience. There are two ways to do it, pay close attention because we are going to explain step by step how to do it, according to the instructions shared by the company.

Configure codes for Izzi TV, Izzi manual control codes

We already mentioned that there are two ways to do it, the first is more automatic, and this is what you have to do:

You need to be in control and position yourself in front of the TV. First you must turn on the television, then on the remote control you will have to press “OK” at the same time as the “mute”. You will see that the button that says “TV” will light up on your remote.

Now, you will have to press the “channel +” button, then your television should be turned off, at that moment, you stop pressing. To check that it has been configured, press “mute” in front of the TV, if it lights up, it means that it was configured well and you just have to add “OK” to save the information.

Very simple, true, however, if this does not work, we can go to the other option, which is to configure with the codes for Izzi TV, manual codes for Izzi control. The steps are the following:

With the television on, you have to press “OK” and “mute” at the same time, until the button that says “TV” lights up. Then you will have to add the TV code that will depend on your residence. For those who live in Mexico City, the code for Izzi TV is 5032, for the rest of the Mexican Republic it is 5030.

Once you have entered the code, the television will turn off. At that moment you have to press “mute”, and when it turns on it will have already been configured.

We recommend you read:

As you can see, it is not very complicated, although if you do not pay enough attention it can seem confusing. Remember that if you have problems configuring your television, you can always approach the Izzi support area.